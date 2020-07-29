Before too long, the woke will eat their own

The self-styled "woke," whether they know it by name or not, are believers in critical race theory. It's an insidious philosophy picking up (even more) steam and spreading, virus-like, in America. To borrow a Jordan Peterson phrase, it's an "unsupported ideologically predicated theory" inspired by cultural Marxism. Ideologies, generally,

are simple ideas, disguised as science or philosophy, that purport to explain the complexity of the world and offer remedies that will perfect it. Ideologues are people who pretend they know how to "make the world a better place" before they've taken care of their own chaos within[.] ... Ideologies are substitutes for true knowledge and ideologues are always dangerous when they come to power, because a simple-minded I-know-it-all approach is no match for the complexity of existence. (source: Norman Doidge)

Critical race theory sees skin color first and foremost. From Victor Davis Hanson:

The '60s protests were for racial assimilation and integration to reify Martin Luther King Jr.'s agenda of making race incidental, not essential, to the American mindset. Not so with today's cultural revolution. It seeks to ensure that racial difference is the foundation of American life, dividing the country between supposed non-white victims and purported white victimizers, past and present.

Woke-ism is cult-like. Its adherents are the product of a half-century of successful communist propaganda and ideological subversion campaigns plus decades of anti-America-, anti-white-themed indoctrination in our cultural and educational institutions. Woke-ist jargon is ever-growing, and the woke's gospel is currently a bestseller written, ironically, by an "American capitalist marketing genius."

(For a better understanding of woke-ism, I urge AT readers to watch and listen to videos and podcasts by James Lindsay, Ph.D. and check out his website, www.newdiscourses.com.)

Critical race theory is ultimately authoritarian. If, as is the case in most academic institutions already, it is adopted as doctrine in an organization, then communication, cohesion, and collaboration are inhibited, and, in the case of schools, their ostensible mission is undermined. Free speech and thought are squelched. Meaningful discourse is impeded. Submissive "virtue-signaling" becomes a key job performance measure. Employees become frustrated, fearful, resentful, and accusatory. Witch hunts ensue. And those aren't the only problems.

This is, as is popular to say in other contexts, unsustainable. As such, schools, especially universities and preparatory schools, are sowing even more the seeds of their own demise.

How does it end for organizations that buy in to critical race theory and implement its prescribed remedies? Same question as to society in general.

The answer to both, I believe, is not well. In addition to loss of revenue, customers, viewers, students, sponsors, donors, patrons, fans, and the like, there will be higher litigation, insurance, security, taxes, and compliance costs. It is self-destructive. Ultimately, I believe, the "woke" — well intentioned or not — will devour their hosts before turning on one another and eating themselves, if you will.

Real-life examples of this outcome can be found already. Witness rioters and agitators fouling their own community nests. For those unfamiliar with it, watch a three-part documentary, if you dare, regarding the Evergreen State College saga. An excellent introduction and the videos are here. The videos, by the way, include a healthy dose of "enlightening" straight-from-the-horse's-mouth lecture excerpts from the author and guru the woke-ists hold in such high regard.

All coming to a school, company, and/or civic organization near you.

Postscript: Beware, "woke" corporations. Adopting critical race theory in the workplace might get you sued.