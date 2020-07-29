Looking to when there will be nobody to speak for me

First they came for Republicans, and I did not speak out — because politics are my own business.

Then they came for conservatives, and I did not speak out — because I am a moderate.

Then they came for "right-wingers," and I did not speak out — because I certainly was not one of those.

Then they came for racists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a racist.

Then they came for homophobes, and I did not speak out — because I was not a hater.

Then they came for Evangelicals and conservative Catholics, and I did not speak out — because I was not that exact sort of Christian.

Then they came for home-schoolers, and I did not speak out — because my kids went to public schools.

Then they came after the Second Amendment, and I did not speak out — because I did not own a gun.

Then they came after books and movies, and I did not speak out — because I had books and DVDs at home.

Then they came after displaying the flag, and I did not speak out — because I know I'm a loyal American; I don't need to prove it.

Then they censored speakers and sermons, and I did not speak out — because I was secure in my beliefs.

Then they called religion "hate speech," and I did not speak out — because faith is something I consider private.

Then they came for my conscience because other attacks were not working. They tried to make me think I was prejudiced, that my heritage was hateful, that my race is inferior. And I did not speak out — because it is all nonsense.

Then they banned speakers on college campuses, and I did not speak out — because I was not in college anymore.

Then they came for babies, killing them in the third trimester, even right after birth, and forcing citizens, even nuns, to pay for the operations, and I did not speak out — because I did not want to be thought of as mean to pregnant women.

Then they attacked people, throwing bottles and rocks when they shared their opinions, and I did not speak out — because if people were stupid enough to take risks, that was their own fault.

Then they tried to rig elections and frame politicians, and I did not speak out — because "these things happen in politics."

Then they formed a virtual monopoly over news on TV and in print, and I did not speak out — because I have learned to read what I choose and watch what I want.

Then they tried to impeach a president, and myriad lies were uncovered about it, but I did not speak out — because his own administration hardly went after the scoundrels.

Then they came after veterans and patriots, but I did not speak out — because I respected vets in my own way.

Then they came after police, saying they were brutal monsters, and I did not speak out — because I "support our men in blue." You can see my bumper strip if you don't believe me.

Then they rioted in streets and looted stores, and I did not speak out — because I was not one of those poor shop-owners or old folks.

Then they defaced statues and pulled them down, and I did not speak out — because I agreed with my neighbors that it was horrible, just horrible.

Then they freely attacked cops, torched their cars, and occupied police stations, and I did not speak out — because those are not things I would do!

Then they despoiled monuments and public buildings, even memorials to civil rights leaders and the Virgin Mary and Jesus, spray-painting obscenities everywhere, and I did not speak out — because, well, young people and disadvantaged folks have to vent.

Then they came with "health rules" to regiment society, keep kids from school, and freeze the economy, and I did not speak out — because I was still doing OK, me and my family.

Then they came for my kids and neighbors, by politics and the media, telling them what they should approve and what to feel guilty about, and I did not speak out — because I will stick to my own opinions.

Then they came after democracy, rigging polls and votes, insisting on government controls and massive taxes and crazy rules and regulations, and I did not speak out — because, well, there's always the next election.

Then they came after the unions and other groups, and I did not speak out — because I was not a union member.

Then they came with "official vandalism": government-ordered graffiti on signs and slogans on streets, and I did not speak out — because I thought maybe someday they would ease up.

Then they came after school boards and teachers, after librarians, after pastors and priests, and I did not speak out — because I was not a student or a religious nut, you know.

Then there were riots and vandalism in my own town and neighborhood, and I did not speak out — because I was told to be "accepting."

Then my town hall was set on fire, local cops were attacked, and mobs smashed my car in the driveway and tried to break into my house, and I did not speak out — because there was nobody left who would listen to what I had to say.

Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me or defend me.

Rick Marschall is the author of 74 books and, currently, three weekly blogs. A former political cartoonist, he has been editor of Marvel Comics and a writer for Disney and serves as an archivist for the Theodore Roosevelt Center. He has written for The American Spectator; RealClearReligion, and WORLD Magazine.