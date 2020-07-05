Are white liberals losing black Americans?

We posted recently about a video showing that white liberals and black Americans in New York City are not on the same page when it comes to defunding police.

Guess what: something similar seems to be happening in Minneapolis. This is from The Star Tribune in Minneapolis: "Egregious, grotesque, absurd, crazy, ridiculous."

Trump tweeting? Not this time.

This is the language of local black leaders — the ones who probably walked the neighborhood the day after the local government let vandals have their way. I would not be surprised if these leaders had business interests burned down or spoke to black, Hispanic, or immigrant constituents who did.

A little breach or disconnect? Probably both.

As we have seen in other places, black Americans support the police for the same reason that you and I do. Whom do you call when someone breaks into your house or threatens your street?

Our hope is that the voters in these districts, the ones who don't pack up and leave, remember all of this when we vote in November.

