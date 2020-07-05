Cancel culture liberals need to leave John 'The Duke' Wayne alone!

My wife Mary has a habit of disturbing my peace by reading me headlines and news stories from her phone that annoy me. Thus, I learned that Black Lives Matter domestic terrorists seek to cancel legendary American actor and icon John Wayne. Outrageously, Orange County's Democratic Party is pushing to remove Wayne's name from the county's airport.

This is ironic because John Wayne played a role in my becoming renowned, loved, and hated for proclaiming myself an "Unhyphenated American."

Decades ago, I awoke to learn that I could no longer refer to myself as a black man. The decree demanded that I refer to myself as an African-American. If I did not obey, fake news media and Democrats would brand me a stupid "nâ€‘â€‘â€‘â€‘â€‘" disloyal to my blackness. I instinctively knew that their new "African-American" mandate was simply another Democratic Party weapon to divide us from fellow Americans, instilling and entitling us to victim status.

Around 2009, I performed my "American Tea Party Anthem" at a rally at the beautiful Lake Eola amphitheater in Orlando, Florida. "Ladies and gentleman, Lloyd Marcus!" I walked to center stage. "Hello, my fellow patriots! I am not an African-American! I am Lloyd Marcus, American!" The audience of 6,000 went insane with cheers and applause! Their enthusiastic response told me that Americans instinctively feel the divisiveness of hyphenating.

After the rally, I was flooded by audience members thanking me for rejecting hyphenating, some with tears in their eyes.

Then I stumbled across a YouTube video by John Wayne titled "The Hyphen," which solidified my commitment to be "The Unhyphenated American."

I performed at over 500 Tea Party rallies at which audiences excitedly waited for me to begin my presentation with my unifying "Unhyphenated" proclamation. Audiences erupted in thunderous applause every time.

At the 2010 rally in Washington, D.C. to stop Obamacare, before I sang, I made my now famous "Unhyphenated" proclamation. The rally was broadcast on C-SPAN. Folks, you would not believe the death threats and hateful emails I received from white liberals. They called me a stupid "nâ€‘â€‘â€‘â€‘â€‘" and a traitor to my race.

In my years of traveling with the Tea Party, I can testify that the American people are awesome!

Please take a moment to watch "The Hyphen" by John "The Duke" Wayne.

