A few thoughts about AG Barr at the House

No need for Hollywood to do a modern version of Martin and Lewis' crazy movie titled Scared Stiff. We saw a great version of it on TV yesterday.

Like most of you, I have a life and responsibilities and could not watch the entire "Barr at the House show." I caught most of it later thanks to video clips, social media messages and reading my favorite sources, such as John Hinderaker who nailed it:

We are approaching a very weird election in which one of our major parties is taking a stand in favor of rioting, looting, arson, destruction of federal property, and violent attacks on law enforcement. The Democrats seem to think that this is a winning formula. If it is, our republic is doomed. While we may be in deep trouble, I don’t think we are that far gone yet.

One more thing: perhaps the only non-rhetorical question in today’s hearing came from Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell: “Do you commit to not release the Durham report before the election?” Barr’s answer: “No.” Obamagate is the reason why the Democrats undertook to demonize Attorney General Barr before he was even sworn in.

Yes, the Democrats were panicky defensive at the hearing. They fear the Durham Report and what indictments may be coming. I got the impression that many Democrats know that AG Barr has a surprise coming and they can't stand the suspense.

So destroy the messenger, or more accurately, make a fool of yourself trying, as they did in this hearing.

They fear the left because of primary challenges. They know that primary challenges can take out veteran Democrats, such as Representative Joe Crowley and Representative Eliot Engle.

They fear that African Americans and Hispanics may support President Trump in larger numbers than they did in 2016. Some polls suggest that enthusiasm for Biden is not much, especially among the young.

They don't look like a confident bunch, as an old coach once told us about the team in the other dugout. They look scared and that may explain their pathetic behavior.

With all due respect to Martin and Lewis, "scared stiff" is the name of that show.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.