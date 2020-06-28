White leftists continue to think they know better than black people

As time passes, we’re seeing that the Black Lives Matter movement has almost nothing to do with blacks. Because America is such an economically mobile society that Marxists have never gained traction here, they're being forced to use race as their Trojan horse.

The goal is not now, nor has it ever been, a racially equal or, even better, a racially blind society. Instead, the left’s goal is to weaken and then overthrow America’s liberty-based political system, so that it can be replaced with a socialist government. The Black Lives Matter world rejects Martin Luther King’s dream and, in its place, wants Karl Marx’s dream.

Unfortunately for the Black Lives Matter agenda, when you talk to blacks other than those whom the Democrat-run media profiles, you see that, as Americans of all races do, they like Martin Luther King’s dream of a world in which they and their children are judged by the content of their character, not by the color of their skin. Most blacks, like most everyone else, also like the American promise, which holds that it’s possible through hard work and good values to live a materially successful life.

There are two black subgroups, though, that reject this worldview, and both of them are victims of the Democrat party’s leftist ideology. The first group is blacks who have attended colleges and universities. The Marxist faculty and administration at these institutions have assured these students, who live a rarefied life available in the past only to kings and aristocrats, that they are victims of a hate-filled system that needs to be destroyed.

The second group of blacks consists of people trapped in the welfare state. These are the blacks who have been told that welfare is their daddy, so their children don’t need biological fathers to help them grow. They’ve been told that the system is so biased that, not only can’t they escape, they should never try. They’ve been denied vouchers that could get them out of the utterly corrupt, union-run, failing schools in their communities. And they've been prevented from having legal access to guns that could protect them from the parasites and predators who turn their neighborhoods into war zones.

Group One provides the spokespeople needed for race-based Marxism. Group Two, because it’s developed a nihilistic willingness to attack people and destroy property, provides the shock troops who can be called upon at a moment’s notice to strike.

But behind Group One and Group Two are the people powering the Black Lives Movement, and they are white. Black Lives Matter is a white movement that preys on blacks.

On Friday, Black Lives Matter (represented mostly by whites) held yet another rally in D.C. Two startling videos emerged. Interestingly, the same black man shows up in both videos. In both videos, he deserves a medal, one for informed intelligence, and the other for sheer decency.

In the first video, an unhinged white woman, obviously a college graduate, screams incoherently at this black man, who carries a sign showing that he has a business giving tours in Washington, D.C. He’s attempting to correct her inaccurate facts but she just screams more loudly. Another black man patiently and logically tries to calm her, but she’s utterly beyond reason:

“Why are you protecting it?!”



BLM activist gets into a verbal exchange with an older black guy who was speaking up against tearing the statue down.#emancipationstatue pic.twitter.com/4crUOJhDFP — Sagnik Basu (@_sagnikbasu) June 27, 2020

At the same rally, unhinged and violent white leftists attacked conservative journalist Jack Posobiec. Watch who escorts him to safety:

It's not the blacks doing the screaming; it’s the emotionally unstable, ignorant, usually college-educated whites.

That same leftist white assumption about what blacks want and need supports Black Lives Matter’s insistence that America must destroy its police forces. Ami Horowitz did a short video in which he interviewed whites and blacks on the subject. The differences in viewpoint are staggering:

American blacks are being played. The leftist, white establishment, from Congress to the media to academia, churns out brainwashed college students who front the movement. There are just enough blacks involved to give a racial cast to the Trojan horse. Then, in the inner cities, the grievance hustlers go out and rouse a mob that is willing to destroy its own community. Even if America as a whole manages to shake this con off, it will be devastating for American blacks, the vast majority of whom don’t deserve this kind of Marxist grift.