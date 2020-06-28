The Washington Post makes a laughingstock of itself

If you turn on the news or read the internet, it appears that America is in flames. After all, that’s what the mainstream media outlets relentlessly drill into us. But step back a minute and you’ll notice that the riots are geographically confined. That is, while people across America have chosen to exercise their First Amendment rights to peaceful assembly, only one type of city is consistently affected by violence and destruction, and that would be a Democrat city.

Sure, there are exceptions (which we will discuss in a minute), but the overall trend is clear – it’s Democrat cities that are cesspools of racism, and it’s in Democrat cities that all hell has broken loose. Donald Trump has noticed this too and said as much, only to have the Washington Post instantly attack him for stating another falsehood. It’s the WaPo, though, that’s got it wrong and laughably so.

On Wednesday, as the WaPo accurately reported, Trump had some bad things to say about America’s few riot-torn cities:

“You hear about certain places like Chicago and you hear about what’s going on in Detroit and other — other cities, all Democrat run,” he said. “Every one of them is Democrat run. Twenty out of 20. The 20 worst, the 20 most dangerous are Democrat run.”

Philip Bump, whom the WaPo bills as a “National correspondent focused largely on the numbers behind politics,” wasn’t going to let that stand. Instead, he’s got the numbers to prove that Trump’s wrong. Not just a little wrong. But wrong-wrong!

And so Bump produced not just one chart but two challenging Trump’s gross misstatement. The first chart ranks cities by overall violence; the second by violence per 10,000 residents:

For tweet embedding purposes, here is the graph cited in The Washington Post's report titled: “Trump keeps claiming that the most dangerous cities in America are all run by Democrats. They aren’t.” pic.twitter.com/FeAskhbnDM — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 27, 2020

In the first chart, 85% of the most violent cities are Democrat-run. In the second chart, 95% of the most violent cities are Democrat-run. What this shows is that, while Trump may have over-stated his case, he did so by only the smallest margin.

Also, what Bump conveniently ignores about two of those “independent” cities – San Antonio and Las Vegas – is that “independent” is a political fiction. While Texas supported Trump, Bexar County, in which San Antonio is located, voted for Hillary. Las Vegas, which is located in Clark County, also voted for Hillary. Only Springfield cast its lot in with Trump. That brings Democrat-style violence up to 95% in the first chart.

Having essentially proved Trump’s point, which is that Democrat-run cities are significantly more violent than Republican cities, Bump says that all cities are more crime-ridden than their suburban and rural counterparts. And having made that point, he admits that, in America, Democrats almost always run cities.

In other words, Bump equated Democrats with all of America’s crime-ridden cities. How’s that for a Trump selling point?

Bump tries to avoid his pro-Trump talking point by explaining why urban dwellers vote for Democrats (college-educated and minority populations). That explanation doesn’t fix his core admission, which is that Democrats and crime are a matched set. It also suggests that college doesn't refine people, it degrades them by making them more violent, but that’s am analysis for another day.

America’s leftist mainstream media have a huge advantage in election years because they control political discourse. Thankfully, because so many people in the media are so invested in the narrative (“Orange man bad”) that they willingly jettison facts and logic, that slightly offsets their indecent and totally unearned power.