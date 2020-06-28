Minneapolis City Council members who voted to abolish police are now getting private security protection paid for by taxpayers

It’s Animal Farm time in the People’s Repubic of Minneapolis. Perhaps the most famous line in George Orwell’s classic allegory about pigs leading other farm animals in a revolution against their human masters applies to the City Of Lakes:

All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others

The more equal citizens of Minneapolis are members of the city council who voted to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department, but who feel threatened and now have private guards paid for by the city. KMSP-TV Fox 9 reports:

The City of Minneapolis is spending $4,500 a day for private security for three council members who have received threats following the police killing of George Floyd, FOX 9 has learned. A city spokesperson said the private security details have cost taxpayers $63,000 over the past three weeks.



The three council members who have the security detail – Andrea Jenkins (Ward 8), and Phillipe Cunningham (Ward 4), and Alondra Cano (Ward 9)– have been outspoken proponents of defunding the Minneapolis Police Department.



Councilmember Phillipe Cunningham declined to discuss the security measures.



“I don’t feel comfortable publicly discussing the death threats against me or the level of security I currently have protecting me from those threats,” said Cunningham in a text message.

I bet there are a lot of Minneapolitans feeling threatened right now. There may well be some residents who have been personally threatened with death if they complained about drug dealers and prostitutes openly plying their trades in front of their houses, or if they resisted muggers in the explosion of violent crime that has followed the police stand down in the face of rioters.