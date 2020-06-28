Democrats can't even get George Floyd’s name right

In a heartfelt tribute to George Floyd, the black man killed at the hands of a soulless Minneapolis police officer last month, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi recently reflected on his memory. She recalled that Floyd’s brother asked her if she’d name her party’s police reform bill after him. Pelosi said she would recommend that to the Judiciary Committee, but only “if you tell me that this legislation is worthy of George Kirby’s name.” She added that, “he said it is” and noted that they were “very proud.”

George Kirby was an African-American comedian and impressionist who frequently appeared on variety and game shows in the 1960s and 1970s.

Very proud indeed. She was so moved by the death of a black man she and her party have since used like a rented tuxedo that she couldn’t come up with his name.

But she wasn’t alone in her disgrace. Chuck Schumer (Moron-N.Y.) took to the Senate floor to display his ignorance and hypocrisy. He said, “Who do you believe when it comes to civil rights and police accountability: Mitch McConnell, or the lawyer for the families of Floyd Taylor, of George Taylor, George Floyd—and Breonna Taylor?” I guess the third time’s the charm, Chuckles! Who do you believe? I think you just made that decision easy for us, Chuck.

There are Democratic politicians all over the country trying to recall the name of a man they claim is a nearly Christ-like figure in his world-wide impact. Ponder that. And, as always, they are getting away with this evil charade because there is no free press left in the West. Those in the media have, willingly, permanently, attached themselves to the soft, fleshy ass of so-called progressives the world ‘round like arrogant remoras…affording no choice but for us non-elites to push back or simply fade away. (Tragically, we appear to be doing the latter, emboldening them even more.)

You can just picture Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez approaching the dais and saying, “People’s of Color Unite! Like, Unite in the memory of Lloyd George, er, like…Boy George—uh.” Who can’t see Hillary Clinton pompously orating, rambling on as to how “this is all about George Jefferson, um, I mean George Plimpton, err…?”

It’s only a matter of time and opportunity before Joe Biden says, “It’s bad enough that 120 million Americans have died since Donald Trump brought the cornhole virus to America. But to lose a man like Curious George to rampant police violence is truly tragic.”

Don’t think the media is totally biased? What if President Trump had gotten George Floyd’s name wrong? Repeatedly? Think CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times and The Washington Post would have hidden that fact? Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon, Rachel Maddow, et. al., would have been giddy in their vicious denunciations of Trump. It would have dominated the 24-hour news cycle for weeks. Headlines would scream, “Trump Doesn’t Care Enough About Black People To Remember their Names,” “Black People All Alike According To Trump,” and “Trump In Obvious Cognitive Decline.”

The majority of today’s Democrats are ignorant. Of history, economics, human nature, etc. Sadly, some are stupid. This is why they shun debate in favor of attempted character assassination. Almost all are hypocritical. Virtually all choose power over what’s best for their country. Republicans, on the other hand, tend to be spineless and craven, caving or compromising with hypocritical idiots who could care less about their countrymen with nauseating frequency.

And, incredibly, statues of men like George Washington, U.S. Grant, and Abraham Lincoln are being pulled down. None of whom were ignorant, stupid, spineless or craven. All of whom cared more about their countrymen—and country—than they did about their own power.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot