The grifters behind ‘defund the police’ don’t believe their own shtick

Leftists are doubling down on their demand that America defund its police. This is a part of the Cloward-Piven strategy, which requires breaking America’s systems so that they can be rebuilt along socialist lines. But breaking the American system doesn’t mean that the leftists want to put themselves at risk. Even as they push the breakdown of civil order, leftists are doing what it takes to protect themselves.

On Friday, the Minneapolis City Council, which is mostly white and entirely left, voted unanimously to dissolve its existing police department (the one that employed the police officer who killed George Floyd). In place of the existing police department, the Council wants to create the optimistically named Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention. The proposal will go to the voters in November and, if passed, will go into effect on May 1, 2021.

It’s all sunshine and unicorns and gossamer fairies floating in the air. But real life is a bit messier. Across Democrat-controlled America, as police have voluntarily stepped back (“blue flu” is as prevalent in some places as the Wuhan virus) or had politicos tell them to step back, violent crime has skyrocketed.

In Minneapolis, the increased violence has taken the form of threats against three Council Members. Instead of sending in social services to deal with the problem, which is what leftists (including the City Council) are insisting should replace police departments, the Council Members got themselves a private security detail:

The City of Minneapolis is spending $4,500 a day for private security for three council members who have received threats following the police killing of George Floyd, FOX 9 has learned. A city spokesperson said the private security details have cost taxpayers $63,000 over the past three weeks.



The three council members who have the security detail – Andrea Jenkins (Ward 8), and Phillipe Cunningham (Ward 4), and Alondra Cano (Ward 9)– have been outspoken proponents of defunding the Minneapolis Police Department.

Meanwhile, in what must be the funniest defund-the-police video every, a police officer with a good sense of humor spelled out exactly how the game works (language warning):

“They requested a police presence, you know, for their safety at the ‘defund the police’ event.”

And he's right that this is how the con works: If you’re powerful, you get rid of the police who protect ordinary people, at the same time getting the city to pay for special police to protect you. It’s all a con. It’s a grift. It’s not about defunding police. It’s about destroying law and order in American cities and then telling people that individual liberty is a violent and deadly thing.

Once you destroy civil society and convince people that freedom is dangerous, they’ll do anything to make themselves safe, including voting in socialism. The urgent and immediate need for safety will outweigh any concerns about a future economic collapse and a nightmare totalitarian state.