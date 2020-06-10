Watching in real time as Seattle descends into anarchy

Seattle has been making big news in the last couple of days. The first major story emerged Tuesday when police ceded an entire neighborhood to Antifa and Black Lives Matter, representatives of which barricaded a large segment of the Capitol Hill neighborhood and declared the area an “autonomous” community, separate from Seattle itself. The second newsworthy story occurred when thousands of leftist protesters led by Black Lives Matter and Antifa entered City Hall shortly after midnight on Wednesday, demanding that Mayor Jenny Durkan (a Democrat) resign.

On Tuesday, the police in Seattle’s Eastern District had initially battled with the rioters, using tear gas and flashbangs. Eventually, recognizing that anything short of a military-style defense was a waste of police time and put police lives at risk, the police abandoned the Eastern Precinct. They shredded important and confidential documents, boarded up the windows, and walked away, leaving the people whom they serve to the mob’s mercy.

The mob set up barricades around the streets and announced a new independent community called the “Capitol Hill autonomous zone” or “Free Capitol Hill.” Because this is Seattle, residents of the city, rather than looking at the probably and imminent end of a comfortable life predicated on the smooth functioning of modern civil services (law enforcement, food delivery, garbage pick-ups, street cleaning, etc.), immediately donated huge amounts of food, water, and medical supplies to allow the anarchists to settle in for a long siege.

Currently, people are boasting about how Utopian the whole thing is.

When police retreated from Seattle’s Capitol Hill, some people expected chaos.



Instead the new autonomous zone has speeches, free food, and people helping one another.



Here’s a look inside the Capital Hill Autonomous Zone #CHAZ



pic.twitter.com/ksByr5bTDg — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 10, 2020

That will not last. Utopia never does. If this “utopian” community is allowed to remain there, it’s a good bet that anarchy will become the norm and that the revolutionaries will start turning on each other. If the people want anarchy, perhaps it’s time to give it to them good and hard. Here are some more scenes from life in Antifa-land (language alert):

Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle. 6 blocks retaken back for the people. “You are now leaving the USA” when you enter. Long live the fucking revolution. ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/xgFVjA33mx — Armani (@historyofarmani) June 9, 2020

Good morning to the Seattle Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone! 🌞☕️✊ pic.twitter.com/6UTD8FSv1y — ❤️Black Rose/Rosa Negra🖤 (@BRRN_Fed) June 9, 2020

One of the Antifa extremists who created the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone was just ousted as a sex offender. They tried to manipulate everyone by pretending to be suicidal on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/pojLBhZrxO — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 10, 2020

This is one of the individuals running the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" in Seattle. No additional commentary from me needed, lol pic.twitter.com/eDYfFQOQLU — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 9, 2020

Protesters have put on the barricades that those coming into the area are “now leaving the USA” and entering the “Cap Hill autonomous zone” or “Free Capitol Hill.” pic.twitter.com/zGNBYAyLOg — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 9, 2020

Here’s the second big story out of the People's Republic of Seattle: While Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and other anarch-socialists were making a new world on Capitol Hill, another battalion successfully invaded Seattle’s city hall. The mob didn’t even have to break in. Seattle councilmember Kshama Sawant, an Indian-born member of the Socialist Alternative party, unlocked the door for them with her key:

Councilmember Sawant has a key to City Hall, allowing protesters to enter and chant for the mayor’s removal. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/EyC7GdT4Xh — Jake Goldstein-Street (@GoldsteinStreet) June 10, 2020

Once in, the mob demanded that Mayor Jenny Durkan resign, claiming that her refusal to defund the police means she supports the apparent orgy of police brutality in Seattle. (Seattle, of course, is an entirely Democrat-run city.) Hotep Jesus noted something interesting about the mob:

I'd like to add a note to the record...



These are caucasians and there are no black people living in Seattle.



So, BLM must be a white org now. https://t.co/Qqt8bklc52 — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) June 10, 2020

Here's another video giving you a sense of what’s going on there and it is indeed an almost completely white mob:

Thousands of protestors take over Seattle city hall; demand the mayor steps down after failing to control the brutality of the police. "Hey hey, ho ho, Jenny Durkan has got to go!" #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/AK7WC3l0yc — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) June 10, 2020

There’s a saying that America’s 50 states are each laboratories of democracy. The same can be said for its many cities and towns. Seattle is embarking on a grand experiment that sees white leftists virtue signal themselves into turning their rather lovely city into an anarchist experiment. This should be interesting.