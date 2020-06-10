‘Defund the police’ creating deep rift between two key Dem constituencies, Hispanics and blacks

The mainstream media will never cover the emerging political confrontation between the two ethnic minorities the Democrats are counting on to propel them to a permanent majority, blacks and Hispanics. The riots and “mostly peaceful demonstrations” following the death of George Floyd have featured lots of white radicals, many blacks, but except for a few Mexican flags here and there, few visible Hispanics or grass roots Hispanic groups.

Maybe it is because the consequences of a defunded police structure already are familiar to many Mexicans (and Salvadorans and Guatemalans), as John Daniel Davidson explains in The Federalist:

If you want an idea of how that works, look to our southern neighbor, Mexico, where over the past decade endemically corrupt police departments in some areas have been supplanted by autodefensas, or local self-defense militias. But before you get too excited about the prospect of paramilitary autodefensas policing American cities, understand that in Mexico these groups are a mixed bag at best—and at worst they’re not much better than the corrupt local police and cartel gunmen they replaced. More importantly, their mere presence in Mexico was and is a disturbing sign of societal decay. (snip) The modern autodefensas movement in Mexico arose during some of the most violent years of Mexico’s ongoing drug war. In 2013, a doctor from the cartel-ravaged state of Michoacán, José Manuel Mireles Valverde, organized one of the first self-defense militias to fight against the Knights Templar Cartel. He initially recruited ordinary men, shop keepers and farmers, to hunt down cartel henchmen and drive them out of their towns. Initially, these ad-hoc militias met with some success, capturing or killing members of the Knights Templar, setting up roadblocks and ambushes, and expanding the number of militias operating throughout Michoacán. But as the violence in the region increased, the militias eventually caught the attention of the Mexican government, which deployed the military against both cartels and autodefensas. Mireles was badly injured in a plane crash in 2014 and was soon pushed out of a leadership role. Later that year the government ordered autodefensas to disarm as part of an effort to bring them under the control of state-controlled Fuerza Rural, or Rural Police Force. By then, the line between autodefensas and cartels had begun to blur.

The problem with ad hoc armed groups is that the Constitution’s protections mean nothing to them, and even if well-intentioned, self-interest and greed inevitably supplant idealism as the motivating force, absent powerful external constraints.

And now, as police have proved themselves incapable of protecting the entire public in the face of insurrection, in Chicago, Hispanic gangs are stepping up. Fuzzy Slippers of Legal Insurrection writes:

In Chicago’s Hispanic neighborhoods, the Latin Kings and other street gangs are reportedly stepping up and doing what their elected officials and police departments have not been able to do: protecting their neighborhood businesses from arsonists and looters. These are alleged street gangs, so this video comes with a heavy-duty LANGUAGE WARNING: [six- and one-half minutes – TL]

Speaking of lack of constitutional safeguards and ethnic tension inside the Dems’ plantation:

… some are complaining that these Latin gangs, who are in their own neighborhoods, are harassing black Chicagoans who venture into Latino neighborhoods. Latino leaders are calling for unity after Black Chicagoans have been harassed and had bricks thrown at their cars in some Latino neighborhoods. On Sunday afternoon, Little Village neighbors came together to protect 26th Street businesses after people looted shops. Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd) said as the night went on, a few Latino men became “antagonistic” and were indiscriminately targeting Black people driving through the neighborhood. . . . . In a Facebook Live video shot at 50th and Cermak in Cicero at 7 p.m. Monday, groups of people with bats and metal pipes were gathering near the intersection. “Non-Black, Latinx gangs [are] armed with bats, machetes,” said Luz Chavez, who shot the video. “Any car that passes by with Black people in it, they are yelling at it and throwing s—,” she said. Chavez, founder of online magazine Gozamos, urged Black people to “stay out of Cicero.” That’s good advice, and I dare say it applies to antifa pukes, as well. The Chicago Tribune ran a story on it, as well. The organizing efforts of some Latino groups to peacefully protest and help protect their communities from unrest were quickly overshadowed by racial tensions after reports that alleged Latino gang members were profiling and targeting black people in Little Village earlier this week. . . . . But Sunday things changed. Looting began to spread to Chicago neighborhoods and Little Village residents rallied together to stand guard in front of neighborhood businesses and on street corners. A crowd on 26th Street grew throughout the day after looters attempted to hit some businesses in the heart of the Mexican-American neighborhood. Residents and police intervened and halted the chaos. Shortly after, leaders of New Life Community Church, who have been working to reduce violence in the area for years, helped to organize residents to guard the streets and to help keep the peace. Elizeth Arguelles, a tamale seller and activist, walked the whole 26th Street corridor to check on street vendors who were shutting down early because they feared violence in the neighborhood. Alleged gang members joined in the effort to stand guard. After several social media posts were widely shared showing alleged gang members in Little Village and Cicero attacking black people in those neighborhoods, people began labeling the situation a race war. More posts advised black Chicagoans to avoid “Mexican neighborhoods” because Latinos were profiling and targeting them as looters.

The radical left still fails to understand the basic facts about human nature. You can’t unleash rabid mobs bent on violence, arson, looting, and mayhem and then expect a calm, rational, politically-correct response.

The now-infamous, obscenity-laced conference call between Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot and all 50 members of her city council foreshadowed this tension, with its confrontation between her honor da mare and Alderman Raymond Lopez over her lack of preparedness and his ward’s worries over being trashed.

“When downtown is in lockdown, our neighborhoods are next, and our failure to fully get ready for what’s going on in the neighborhoods, we’re seeing this destruction, and we’re thinking that it’s going to somehow end tonight. We have seen where, in other cities, this has gone on for days; and we need to come up with a better plan for days, at least for the next five days, to try and stabilize our communities,” Lopez, who is a known critic of Lightfoot, said. Lopez said that looters might spill over into residential areas and wanted answers on how the city would handle that. “Once they’re done looting and rioting and whatever’s going to happen tonight, God help us, what happens when they start going after residents? Going into the neighborhoods? Once they start trying to break down people’s doors, if they think they’ve got something,” he said. "I’ve got gangbangers with AK-47s walking around right now, just waiting to settle some scores. What are we going to do, and what do we tell residents, other than good faith people stand up? It’s not going to be enough.” Lightfoot initially didn’t answer Lopez’s inquiry and wanted to move on to the next question. But Lopez said, “It’s not something you ignore. This is a question that I have.” The phone call then took a profane turn as the two elected officials began exchanging expletives. “I think you’re 100% full of shit, is what I think,” Lightfoot said. “F--- you, then," Lopez responded. "Who are you to tell me I’m full of shit? ... Maybe you should come out and see what’s going on.” “If you think we’re not ready, and we stood by and let the neighborhoods go up, there’s nothing intelligent that I could say to you," Lightfoot responded. "That is the stupidest thing I have ever heard. I understand you want to preen.” “Mayor, you need to check your f---ing attitude. That’s what you need to do,” Lopez replied.

Here is a highlight reel from that confrontation, with swear words ommitted:

Radical revolutionaries unleash forces they do not understand, and the moderate and the casually radical participants do not understand that they will be the first ones to be killed when brute force rules.

While ethnic tensions are not a good thing, at least in this insurrection, they can serve as a moderating force to the self-righteous protestors who are pushing an agenda that would remove the force protecting them and the rest of us from the dark forces of mob rule, revolution, and dictatorship that currently are feeling their oats.

The only thing the clique that rules the Democrat party care about is their own grasp on power. Only if and when they see that they are being harmed by the split between blacks and Hispanics will they relent and stop fanning the flames of insurrection.