The job of a cop is extremely tough

Being a cop has to be one of the hardest, most thankless jobs in the world. It also requires, along with firemen and women, the highest degree of sacrifice by being first responders in extremely dangerous situations. And keep in mind that they are putting their lives on the line for total strangers while they are doing their jobs. Even doctors and nurses don't do that.

It's getting harder and harder for police departments to recruit highly qualified people because the job is so intrinsically dangerous, but also because they have been smeared for so long, unfortunately, because of a few bad actors who have destroyed the reputations of good men and women inside of the law enforcement profession. Has anyone considered these bad actors who committed heinous acts may have been hired in the first place because cities have had to lower their standards? That may be because no one in their right mind wants to take a job where they could be killed on any given day working in hostile environments while at the same time facing people every day who hate their guts?

The stress this places on a person must be unbearable, because the urban police are always living under the most psychologically uncomfortable and demanding circumstances. This plays a big part as to why the suicide rate for police is so high.

Police are at a higher risk of suicide than any other profession. In fact, suicide is so prevalent in the profession that the number of police officers who died by suicide is more than triple that of officers who were fatally injured in the line of duty. Researchers are attributing these statistics to the unique combination of easy access to deadly weapons, intense stress, and human devastation that police are exposed to on a daily basis. Police officers are first on the scene of some of the most dangerous and demanding situations imaginable, providing immediate care and support. Although these heroic duties are essential to society, they can be very strenuous and emotionally draining to those in the profession. Police officers face a great deal of trauma on a day-to-day basis. This constant exposure to devastation, life-threatening situations, and the physical strain of working long hours can lead officers feeling hopeless and anxious. In addition to the threat of physical harm, officers are constantly witnessing devastating and disturbing events such as murder, suicide, and domestic violence. On average, police officers witness 188 ‘critical incidents’ during their careers. This exposure to horrific accidents can lead to multiple mental health issues that often get untreated.

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that what is probably the most important profession in the country because it provides for everyone's safety and security that is necessary for a civil and cooperative society to exist. The latest political fad of defunding and/or dismantling police departments around the country in response to the death of George Floyd is nothing but a suicide mission that's been decades in the making where police have been and still are scapegoated for the much larger underlying problems in urban America. From Lessons From 1968

Since 1968, the people of this nation have invested untold billions of dollars in Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society and similar social welfare programs in a well-intentioned and generous effort to alleviate the plight of America’s disadvantaged minorities. But now, 52 years and billions of dollars later, what is the status of those whom we have sought to help? ... It’s as if the civil rights revolution and the Great Society never happened.