Trump's church walk was a strong move

On Monday, June 1, Trump stood in front of St. John's church in Washington, D.C. and held up a Bible. CBN News has the story:

President Donald Trump visited Washington, DC's St. John's Episcopal Church near the White House Monday after it was set on fire during overnight protests over the death of George Floyd. Trump stood in front of the church, raised a black Bible, and said: "We have a great country. Greatest country in the world." The president's visit came after he said during a press conference at the White House that he would "pay my respects to a very very special place."

The online furor from the religious left (I won't say Christian left) was intense over the past few days. It is time to reply to the hypocrisy.

In the context, the church had been set on fire, and any president who would walk the street in that environment is courageous. It reminds me of the time he stomped through sagebrush to get to the arena to speak at a campaign stop, though the protesters blocked the way of his limo. To use his favorite word, he is a tough cookie.

An objector might say this was nothing but a publicity stunt. No, it was a photo op, and there is nothing wrong with a president doing that. Here is Bill Clinton's photo op before cell phone cameras were ubiquitous, in front of a Methodist church.

An objector might say that at least Bill Clinton was at the church and attended the service. Yes, he did, but he attended it after the Monica Lewinsky scandal broke. The church itself was in no danger from violent radicals. Clinton was clever enough to have a staged photo op, but that was not courageous.

An objector could say that this is just whataboutism. What about Clinton? He did it, too! No, Trump-haters must be fair and consistent. Trump was courageous to walk down the street because of the attempt to torch the church the night before. Trump stood strong for the church and the Bible in the face of these fanatics. The church that Clinton posed in front of was in no danger, but his popularity was. During a funeral procession, he was caught laughing, but then he saw the cameras and fake wiped a tear! So, yes, there is a difference, but not in the way the Trump-haters see it.

In the bigger picture, the satirical website The Babylon Bee catches the real problem with sectors of liberal American Christianity: Episcopalians Confused by Strange Book Trump Brought to Church.

Classic.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.