Progressives’ post-riot program: No cops/more cowbell

The calls for defunding or even abolishing the police are self-evidently ridiculous and suicidal. But even more ridiculous are the proposed substitutes for replacing the thin blue line. In Minneapolis, where the movement has a super-majority of the City Council supporting it, all that’s on offer are the social policy equivalent of “more cowebell” – a recapitulation of the failed Great Society measures that squandered trillions and failed to reduce poverty, its self-proclaimed goal. As CNN puts it:

It's as straightforward as it sounds: Instead of funding a police department, a sizable chunk of a city's budget is invested in communities, especially marginalized ones where much of the policing occurs.

Throwing more money down the Great Society rathole will do no good.

