Minneapolis embraces anarchy and vigilantism

It was probably inevitable that the Black Lives Matter movement, after making alleged racist-driven policing its raison d’être, would demand that police forces be abolished entirely. After all, once they’d described America’s police as irredeemably racist, BLM and its fellow travelers couldn’t seek reform without appearing vapid and hypocritical. Destruction was the only option.

It’s also fitting that it was the Minneapolis City Council that was the first American city to leap off that cliff, for it was a member of that city’s police department who sparked the latest conflagration in Democrat America. The Council couldn’t resist its own virtue-signaling rhetoric. And it was indeed white virtue-signaling at work: Only two of the 13 council members are recognizably black, with two other members who are so mixed-race that it’s merely a good guess that they are black and not Hispanic or members of some other non-white race.

In the lead-up to the veto-proof vote, Lisa Bender, the very white Minneapolis City Council President, explained that white people supporting dismantling the police would have to shut up and listen to “POCI [sic] neighbors” to understand the future of Minneapolis without police. It seems Bender excludes her white Karen self from the roster of people who have to shut up.

Bender also warned that white people were going to become targets for criminals but that part of showing that they’re not racist would be to suck it up. Thankfully, the virtue signalers were on board. This is my favorite:

Hi Lisa. I'm very comfortable and also very white and I am so onboard with this! — jeremy messersmith (@jmessersmith) June 3, 2020

With that kind of support, how could the Minneapolis City Council have done anything other than charge forward with their utopian vision?

Today, #Minneapolis City Council members formally announced their commitment to end the MPD and create a new transformative model of public safety.



Here is their statement: pic.twitter.com/0jAE8YKQjf — Local Progress (@LocalProgress) June 7, 2020

Decades of police reform efforts have proved that the Minneapolis Police Department cannot be reformed, and will never be accountable for its actions. We are here today to begin the process of ending the Minneapolis Police Department and creating a new transformative model for cultivating safety in our city. We recognize that we don’t have all the answers about what a police-free future looks like, but our community does. We’re committing to engaging with every willing community member in the City of Minneapolis over the next year to identify what safety looks like for everyone. We’ll be taking intermediate steps toward ending the MDP through the budget process and other policy and budget decisions over the coming weeks and months.

Speaking to a mostly lily-white audience, council members reinforced that message when announcing their policy:

It occurs to me that the Council members haven’t paused to wonder what moral rule is going to keep citizens honest. Traditionally, America had a societal agreement that the Sixth Commandment (Thou shalt not murder) and the Eighth Commandment (Thou shalt not steal) should control a society's public spaces and that professional police should ensure that people follow those rules or face the consequences.

Thanks to leftism, however, people trained in secularism (including woke Christianity, which is guided by secular, not religious, principles) don’t believe in the Ten Commandments. They think that if you just tell people to “be good,” that will be sufficient.

What woke secularists miss is that “goodness” has meaning only if there’s a definition separate from individual self-interest. For example, without external moral constraints, “being good” for me might include murdering people who have halitosis. In a completely secular world, you end up with a combination of brute-force collectivism and not-getting-caught.

That situation quickly devolves into anarchy, which inevitably leads to vigilantism. In fact, the vigilantism has already shown up in anarchic Chicago -- and leftist Mayor Lori Lightfoot (the gal with the excellent hygiene and hair) is outraged.

I applaud the mostly-white Minneapolis City Council for aligning its policies with its race-based virtue signaling. I look forward to watching the experiment play out in the coming months. And if you’re someone who believes in a Higher Being, I think you might want to pray for the handful of non-leftists stuck in that City, because they’re going to need all the help they can get.