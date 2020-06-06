One retired Marine isn’t putting up with Mattis’s nonsense
Ret. Marine General James Mattis, who served as Trump’s Defense Secretary, resigned over a year ago, but has apparently been nursing a grudge since then. Last week, he took to the pages of the left-wing Atlantic magazine to air that grievance.
Mattis revealed a small mind. His facts were wrong, and his arguments foolish and simplistic. The Democrat media, of course, celebrated the article despite its fundamental flaws. Retired Marine Captain John M. Dowd, however, decided that he wasn’t going to sit there and take that nonsense, so he struck back. What he wrote is red meat for conservatives and Trump supporters.
To understand what Mattis wrote for the Atlantic, you have to know that, while he does love the Marines, he’s a leftist at heart. He supports the global warming agenda; is hostile to Israel; shied away from fights with the Mullahs; wanted so-called transgenders in the military; wouldn’t leave Afghanistan; and ultimately quit because he wanted to keep U.S. troops in Syria (reminder: the disaster leftists predicted for Trump’s pullout never materialized).
If you need more evidence that Mattis is a leftist politician, he hung out with limousine leftists:
Jeff Bezos threw a party at his newly renovated Washington DC home last night.— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 26, 2020
Yes, Lauren Sanchez was there.
Also in attendance:
Ivanka Trump
Jared Kushner
Kellyanne Conway
Bill Gates
Mitt Romney
Jim Mattis https://t.co/2MrqWiiKi4
It came as no surprise to those who understand the real Mattis, rather than the propaganda version, that he was smarting at his inability to drive Trump into the arms of the Deep State, and is worried that Trump will be re-elected. That's why he decided to use the Atlantic to denounce Trump as a threat to the Constitution. So he authored an insanely stupid manifesto.
The manifesto opens with Mattis calling looted stores, burning cities, and dead police officers “a small number of lawbreakers.” He ignores the fact that Trump has done nothing to stop the protesters from having their say and has, in fact, completely respected federalism by leaving the states to handle matters, warning only that, if chaos threatens, he has the legal authority to step in and will do so.
Mattis’s little lecture about using the military carefully is redundant. Trump knows and has already acted consistently with this knowledge.
Mattis blathers on about Trump fostering disunity, ignoring that leftists have played “resistance” theater since Trump’s election. Mattis seemingly missed the inauguration day marches, the spying, the Russia hoax, the Kavanaugh slander, the Ukraine hoax, Pelosi ripping up Trump’s State of the Union speech, etc. The attacks have never stopped, but Trump has still managed to focus on the American people's welfare.
As if to prove that he now hangs out only with leftists, Mattis’s concludes with Trump’s walk across the park to a historic church “peaceful protesters” tried to burn to the ground. To Mattis, this was an abuse of presidential power. Sigh. If the lunkheaded former general expanded his friendship circle, he’d know that the park service had no contact with Trump and was fighting back against protesters pelting officers with dangerous projectiles.
Mattis may also be part of yet another, broader resistance attempt. There’s a rumor afoot that Anderson Cooper is planning to attack Trump through a townhall with leftist military men who hate him:
🚨🚨🚨— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 5, 2020
CNN person w/ direct knowledge: @andersoncooper has been planning a town hall for months w/ Gary Cohn, Jim Mattis, John Kelly & McMaster to air in September. They will make stuff up & say that Trump is unfit for office. Mattis & Kelly signed on. Cohn & HR on the fence.
Cooper doesn’t understand that conservatives will not be impressed. They really hate leftist officers, for they understand that these men are political panderers, the lowest of the low.
Still, military men have each other’s backs, so until a couple of days ago, there was no pushback from people who ought to recognize Mattis for the Benedict Arnold he is. Finally, though, retired Marine Captain John M. Dowd, a former Marine Corps Judge Advocate and a Trump attorney, had enough. He wrote a letter aimed directly at Mattis’s honor.
Dowd’s letter is savage. You can tell it was written in a white-hot passion. He talks about Obama’s forcing divisions on the country, about the revolting attacks Democrats have launched at Trump every day, and about Trump’s prison reform being better for the black community than anything Obama did. And then he goes in for the kill, directly castigating Mattis for being too much of a political coward to take out Qassam Soleimani, even as the Iranian general was killing American troops all over the Middle East. It’s a mean letter and Mattis deserves every word of it.
I thought this letter from respected retired Marine and Super Star lawyer, John Dowd, would be of interest to the American People. Read it! pic.twitter.com/I5tjysckZh— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020
Jim:
I slept on your statement and woke up appalled and upset. You lost me. Never dreamed you would let a bunch of hack politicians use your good name and reputation – earned with the blood and guts of young Marines.
You did what you said you would – engage in this discourse. Marines keep their word.
The phony protesters near Lafayette park were not peaceful and are not real. They are terrorists using idle hate-filled students to burn and destroy. They were abusing and disrespecting the police when the police were preparing the area for the 1900 curfew. Jim, this is the new nihilism. See Dan Henninger in WSJ today.
Marines support the police in harm’s way.
Did you forget that President Bush used active duty Marines to quell the riots in LA? President Trump has countless cities and some snowflake governors and mayors wetting themselves in the use of force to protect innocent lives and property. The AG of Massachusetts thinks burning property is good protest. Three more policemen were stabbed and shot in NYC last night.
Think about it. Should he be upset about the obvious failure of leadership? Where are you Jim?
Marines go to the fight.
No one divided this country more than Obama. He abandoned our black brothers and sisters. He gave guns to the cartels. He apologized for our precious sacrifice and generosity overseas. You remember, he fired you.
President Trump has done more to help our minority brothers and sisters in three years than anyone in the last fifty. Ask the black pastors. Ask the leaders of the black colleges and universities. He got them funded. Ask them about the prison reform which ended the draconian sentences imposed on young black men by the laws enacted by Biden and his hacks. You need to bone up on your homework and stop listening to Uncle Leon.
I understand, you had to stick to the assigned narrative which did not include three years of corrupt investigations and evidence to destroy the President, his office, and his lawful free election. Nancy has no tolerance for dissent in the ranks – including those with stars.
You said nothing of the ugly, hate filled, disgraceful comments of Pelosi, Schumer, Perez and other Democrat hacks defaming the President and his office. You said nothing of the unlawful sanctuary cities and the unlawful release of hoodlums. You said nothing of the resistance movement to paralyze our courts and our government operations. You said nothing of the obstruction and subversion of our immigration laws. You said nothing of MS-13 killers and the drug cartels who own huge sections of our major cities. Jim, do you thin that hateful rhetoric and those corrupt actions were inspiring and unifying? Do you think the DI’s at Parris Island would find such behavior as unifying?
Maybe, your problem, is a lot deeper. Perhaps you ought to explain how and why you (and John Allen), as CG Central Command, did not engage and take out Iranian Major General Soleimani who roamed the Middle East and wreaked havoc and death of our American boys with his infamous IEDs?
Why did it take President Trump to have the instincts and balls to take him out (of course over the objection of the geniuses in the Pentagon)?
Looks like the Persian mullahs were a one horse sleigh and Trump nailed the horse . . . forever. It has been quiet ever since. Perhaps, your anger is borne of embarrassment for your own failure as the leader of Central Command. Did you applaud when the President recognized the central problem in the middle east? Did you applaud the President when he wanted to save American lives by bringing them home in one piece?
John M Dowd
