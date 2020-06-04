Leftist rioters coming for you

In my tiny West Virginia town, I phoned a local farmer to order fresh eggs. The yolks of his eggs are a rich deep yellow. After his wife took my egg order, she asked if she could speak to me about the chaos over the death of George Floyd. I assume word has spread around town about my political activism.

She expressed deep concern for her half-black grandkids living in Maryland who are experiencing racial bullying. She wanted to know what to tell them about all the racial hate and white supremacy stuff they are hearing from media. I told her to pray for her grandkids and keep filling them with the truth.

Black Lives Matter minions have ambushed and assassinated several cops over the years. For some reason, George Floyd rioters shooting to death 77-year-old small-town police chief David Dorn feels like a new level of in-our-faces domestic terrorism. Democrats and fake news media are practically issuing marching orders to rioters; destroy monuments, burn businesses, and take whatever rioters believe white America has stolen from them. Rioters plan to invade white suburban and rural private homes.

Can you believe this, folks? In essence, Democrats and fake news media are instructing rioters to, “Go get 'em!” Who could have imagined that Democrats and fake news media would unleash rioters on the American people to spark Charles Manson's apocalyptic race war called "Helter Skelter."

For decades Democrats and fake news media have used shaming tactics and backdoor schemes to repeal our constitutional right to bear arms. The Second Amendment is to protect us from government tyranny. Claiming that the Second Amendment is outdated, Democrats and fake news media brand law-abiding gun owners as paranoid nut-jobs. Today, Democrats are ignoring the Constitution, enforcing unlawful demands upon We the People. They have unleashed an army of domestic terrorists to beat us into submission to their social-justice, anti-Christian and anti-American agenda. Imagine the iron-fist Democrat tyranny we would be suffering had they successfully disarmed Americans.

Over the years, I have written tons of articles about how everything Democrats and fake news media wants always harms the American people. Democrat policies have destroyed black families. Democrat-controlled cities have record high black-on-black crime. Democrat sanctuary cities coddle illegals who rape and murder Americans. Democrats twisted Trump's commonsense mission to make America great again into an alleged code to spark racial hate. Remember when CNN's Don Lemon justified blacks beating up MAGA cap wearers?

The George Floyd riots mark Democrats' and fake news medias' new level of sociopathic aggression, instigating the killing of everyday Americans, while claiming the moral high ground.

