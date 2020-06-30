How to silence your Democrat friends and relatives

Most of us have at least one pushy Democrat friend or relative who won’t stop trying to “educate” us with their political opinions. I have a friend of over 40 years married to a very leftist Berkeley Ph.D. in California. I’m a Californian too, but we live at a distance from each other so we have long phone chats. Invariably, as on our last conversation, she manages to say something political like how magnificent Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in his handling of the virus. I took the bait and started to say how many people died in NY nursing homes. Immediately she shouted, “Well, Trump…” I told her I was ending our call and while she was still angrily shouting, I said good-bye and hung up.

I don’t want to lose our friendship, but I will not tolerate any more of her pushy politics, and I’m disgusted with myself for taking the bait. However, I think I may have the answer. You know how sweetly Southerners say, “Bless her heart,” accompanied by a smile and an eye-roll. I’ve decided to say in my sweetest voice, “Charlene dear, we can talk about that after Donald Trump is re-elected.” I expect an outraged response, but I will repeat my statement once, gently of course, and then change the subject.

I don’t know how it will end, but I’ll sure feel a lot better.