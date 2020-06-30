Official Dem Twitter account claims Trump’s Independence Day celebration at Mt. Rushmore ‘glorifying white supremacy’

The Democrats are intoxicated their own racism rhetoric, endlessly repeated by their propaganda arm, the mainstream media, and enforced by the mobs that threaten any dissenters with physical harm. They have no fear of letting it all hang out because the media and the mob offer no negative feedback. They have a political analogue to the medical condition called congenital analgesia, where a person can feel no pain and is therefore dangerously vulnerable to suffering harm, unaware of the danger.

That is the only possible explanation for the following tweet demonizing Independence Day, sent out by their official Twitter account, @The Democrats:

Screen grab via Instapundit

The tweet appears as a screen grab because someone at “The Democrats” with a triple digit IQ figured out that calling our beloved national birthday party a glorification of white supremacy insults an awful lot people, including many non-whites who have just been told they don’t belong at Fourth of July parades, picnics, fireworks displays, and backyard barbecues, and deleted the tweet.

Compounding the embarrassment, they picked up the subject of the tweet from an article in The Guardian, a left wing British newspaper. Ahem, the British were the people against whom we fought for independence, and they have a vested interest in diminishing our celebration of victory over them. So, the Dems are taking their cues from our wartime enemy.

Further increasing the awkwardness, the Dems are all-in on chastising President Trump for tweeting and then deleting a video in which someone can be heard shouting “white power,” saying that he didn’t notice the offending words. That’s a plausible excuse. What excuse do the Dems have?