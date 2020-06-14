'Gone With The Wind' fans don't give a damn

Flashy showman P. T. Barnum's supposed reply to an alleged negative press article: "I don't care what newspapers say about me as long as they spell my name right," is a basic principle in public relations. And once again he is proven correct.

The 1939 classic shot to the top of Amazon’s movies and TV bestseller list overnight and on Wednesday occupied the number 1 slot, the number 8 slot and the number 9 slot. It did so in different iterations: DVD, Blu-ray and the 70th Anniversary Edition. With the exception of what seem to be single copies being offered — and immediately snapped up — on the site, Director Victor Fleming’s Civil War-era film has sold out in every format. One Blu-ray copy was being offered for $334.01. (snip) Notably, Gone With the Wind is still available to rent or own via Amazon’s digital Prime Video service.

But don't cry for HBO Max's lost revenues to competitor Amazon As the entertainment business thrives on public relations, HBO Max, Warner Brothers (which produced the film) and Amazon are all big winners in this scheme.

HBO Max will reap untold woke benefits from the politically correct crowd who will certainly be eager to purchase it when we return the film to HBO Max, it will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions, but will be presented as it was originally created, because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed. If we are to create a more just, equitable and inclusive future, we must first acknowledge and understand our history.

As P. T. Barnum also allegedly observed, "There's a sucker born every minute."