Fox yanks programming for bigot Louis Farrakhan

What was Fox thinking? As Thomas Lifson noted here yesterday, Fox Broadcasting Company offered to broadcast notorious bigoted, racist and anti-Jewish, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan's July 4 speech on its new streaming channel, Fox Soul. As the name implies the this new entity is dedicated to the African-American viewer. The programs aim to celebrate black culture and deal with real topics that impact the everyday lives of the black community through frank and insightful dialogue with local and national influencers.

to Fox Soul, the "frank and insightful dialogue" on the holiday, for which blacks understandably might have a more mixed reaction, will stream a "series of speeches" by "black leaders."

to Fox Soul, the "frank and insightful dialogue" on the holiday, for which blacks understandably might have a more mixed reaction, will stream a "series of speeches" by "black leaders."

The Simon Wiesenthal Center had called for the broadcast to be scrapped, recalling, “Since the 1980s, Louis Farrakhan has denigrated the Jewish people, Judaism, and the Jewish State, members of the LGBT community, the United States of America, and entertainment leaders from Hollywood.”

It called Farrakhan “a demagogue and divider at a time when all Americans need to hear messages of unity and hope.”

Unexpectedly, CNN's Jake Tapper also chimed in, tweeting, " Farrakhan is a vile anti-LGBTQ anti-Semitic misogynist. Why is a Fox channel airing his propaganda?” (I don't know, Jake, why does CNN air Don Lemon's worshipful interviews with Farrakhan? Probably for the same reason.)