Why is Fox offering a platform to racist Jew-hater Louis Farrakhan?

At the very moment that “hate speech” is being censored in social media and the past words and behavior of anyone in the public eye are being scrutinized for signs of bigotry, Fox Corporation, the parent of Fox News and many other broadcast properties is choosing to offer a platform to notorious bigot Louis Farrakhan. Joel Pollak of Breitbart writes:

The new Fox ‘Soul’ network has announced that it will air Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan’s “Message to America” on a special July 4th program, despite his history of racism, antisemitism, and homophobia.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">LIVE ON FOX SOUL: THE CRITERION<br>THE HONORABLE MINISTER LOUIS FARRAKHAN will deliver his MESSAGE TO AMERICA on JULY 4th at 11am ET / 8am PT.<br><br>For More information visit <a href="https://t.co/cQCGt59mm7">https://t.co/cQCGt59mm7</a> and tune into FOX <a href="https://t.co/ZQ7BibvsBi">https://t.co/ZQ7BibvsBi</a> or Download the FOX SOUL APP <a href="https://t.co/CdJoQLcEnP">pic.twitter.com/CdJoQLcEnP</a></p>— foxsoultv (@foxsoultv) <a href="https://twitter.com/foxsoultv/status/1276329552109846531?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 26, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Fox Soul explains its mission:

FOX SOUL is a new live and interactive streaming channel dedicated to the African American viewer. The programs aim to celebrate black culture and deal with real topics that impact the everyday lives of the black community through frank and insightful dialogue with local and national influencers.



Audience participation is central to our mission and we invite our viewers to engage live, through calling-in directly to the shows at 1-866-FOX-SOUL and by interacting with us wherever you watch -- in our apps for iPhone | Android | Apple TV | FireTV or on the web at foxsoul.tv.

Defining Farrakhan’s brand of hate as a “real topic” that “impact[s] the everyday lives of the black community” is frightening to anyone who has been targeted by Farrakhan as less than human and satanic.

Obviously, the Fox media empire wants to reach black viewers, who are about 13% of the population, but touting Farrakhan as part of "our voice" and "our truth" is alarming.

I am not in favor of cancel culture, but that is the ruling ethos of the day, rigorously enforced by most of the powerful institutions of our society, culture and economy. In these circumstances, a major broadcaster featuring Farrakhan and linking to his organization’s website tends to legitimize him and his Jew hatred in the minds of its audience