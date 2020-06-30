There is no scientific data that shows Masks save lives, so why vote for Biden who would dictate that we all wear them?

If Joe Biden is elected, the wearing of a mask in public will mandatory, nationwide.

"The one thing we do know is these masks make a gigantic difference. I would insist that everybody out in public be wearing that mask. Anyone to reopen would have to make sure that they walked into a business that had masks," Biden told CNN's affiliate in Pittsburgh, KDKA, while wearing a black mask. Pressed if he'd use federal power to mandate wearing a mask in public, Biden responded, "Yes, I would. From an executive standpoint, yes I would." Asked again if that meant he would "in effect" mandate mask wearing, Biden said, "I would do everything possible to make it required that people had to wear masks in public."

YouTube screen grab (cropped)

In Illinois, our governor and his health experts say continuously that they base all their dictatorial edicts that have destroyed our economy on science and data. They chastise other states for reopening too soon and having less strict standards. We are lectured that our health will be jeopardized if we travel into surrounding states with less strict standards, including not requiring face masks. What we don’t see are data from other states to support those statements. Supposed journalists never challenge the statements by doing research and reporting data so I will do it for them.

Here is data through June 28th, almost four months into the serious effects of the virus and almost two months after some states started substantial reopening.

The eleven worst states, along with DC that had the most deaths per 100,000 people were mostly the most restrictive.

New York 165

New Jersey 168

Connecticut 121

Massachusetts 116

Rhode Island 87

Washington DC 77

Louisiana 68

Michigan 61

Illinois 54

Delaware 52

Maryland 52

Pennsylvania 51

Almost all the states with the worst death results had very strict dictatorial edicts.

Meanwhile some of the states that were much less restrictive and have been reopened for up to two months have much better results including.

Oklahoma 9 (which we were told was exploding before Trump visited)

Texas 8

Florida 15

Arizona 21

Texas and Florida are very large, diverse states and their death rates are a small fraction of the rates of NY, NJ and IL, and have been lower the last week yet the media rips them to scare the public and applauds New York and Illinois for their restrictions. The biggest spike is in California which has remained substantially closed.

Here are all the states that touch Illinois, other than Michigan, that Pritzker lectures people to be careful in.

Missouri 16

We were told that cases and deaths would spike after big crowds on Memorial Day-They were 100% wrong.

Iowa 22

Indiana 38

Kentucky 12

Wisconsin 13

We were told cases and deaths would spike after Republicans beat the tyrannical governor at the Wisconsin Supreme Court and because of an in-person primary. They were 100% wrong.

The dictatorial edicts have greatly harmed the citizens from their states and there is no statistical data that shows better health and death results. The cure is worse than the disease.

There is also no scientific data that shows many children carrying or spreading COVID 19, yet the mental, physical and emotional damage to children continues. They should open without masks.

Here’s an interesting statistic that we won’t see: 15% of Arizona hospital bed use currently is filled by COVID 19 patients. Yet, the media leads us to believe that the hospitals are being overtaken by patients with the virus. They lie to push an agenda to scare the public.

Have we ever tested people before for the seasonal flu, swine flu or other virus where the people had no symptoms? I certainly don’t recall all the free clinics to do that.

Here are things Americans should do every year, whichever virus we are dealing with: