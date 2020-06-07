Democrats, their abettors, and their unreal dystopia

No. We are not a nation of “Karens.” The vast majority of white women do not falsely accuse African-American men of harassment, or worse. If they do, exposure is swift, and punishment swifter -- sometimes even if she's a Democrat.



No. A thousand times no, despite the hysteria, hype and false narrative, most American police officers do not murder or maim unarmed African-American people they arrest. Lamentably, these hateful memes, urban myths and revisionist historians are believed.



The death of George Floyd, from a Minnesotan policeman’s knee on the back of his neck while begging for a breath, should never, ever have occurred. It was brutal, bestial and committed with a depraved heart. Derek Chauvin, the perp with a flawed history should not have remained on the force. Why was he there? Where was the oversight of the Democrat governor, mayor, and African-American Attorney General entrusted with that duty?



Heather MacDonald, in her Wall Street Journal op-ed, “The Myth of Systematic Police Racism” (June 3, 2020,) sets forth the truth:

‘In 2019 police officers fatally shot 1004 people, most of whom were armed or otherwise dangerous. African Americans were about a quarter of those killed by the cops last year (236), a rate that has remained stable since 2015. That share of black victims is less than what the share of black crime would predict since police shootings are a function of how often officers encounter armed and violent suspects. In 2018, the last year for which such data have been published, African Americans made up 53% of known homicide offenses in the U.S., and commit about 60% of robberies, though they are 13% of the population.



The police officers fatally shot nine unarmed blacks and 19 unarmed whites in 2019, according to a Washington Post database, down from 38 and 32 respectively, in 2015. The Post defines “unarmed” broadly to include such cases as a suspect in Newark, N.J. who has a loaded handgun in his car during a police chase. In 2018, there were 7,407 black homicide victims. Assuming a comparable number of victims last year, those unarmed black victims of police shootings represent 0.1% of all African Americans killed in 2019. By contrast, a police officer is 18 1/2 times more likely to be killed by a black male than a black male is to be killed by an officer ...’

What if Chauvin’s horrific actions were not a whit about racism? Floyd and Chauvin were not random strangers. They worked security at the same club; their schedules overlapped. What if this tragedy played out, not in white against black, but from a personal grudge or vendetta?



After a tape of the incident was published and went viral, a huge majority of Americans polled believed all the officers involved should be charged and punished.



Shortly thereafter, Chauvin was charged with third degree murder and third degree manslaughter. Most attorneys believed the charges were too low and, incredibly, the three assisting police officers on the scene were not charged at all. After days of peaceful protests and nights of violent looting, mayhem, arson and murder, Chauvin’s charges were elevated to seconnd degree murder and the three other cops on the scene have been charged with second degree aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.



Unfortunately, because these charges did not occur until after the national reign of terror and lawlessness, the mob will forever believe that mayhem works.



Democrat governors and mayors were in charge where the worst riots have occurred. The media gleefully chronicled the madness as looters denuded stores of staples and luxury boutiques such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci and Coach. The police were told to stand down. Democrats didn’t want to alienate black voters yet other black voters were harmed as their public transportation stopped and their nearby food stores were ransacked and destroyed. In large swaths of Philadelphia, many black-owned businesses were destroyed as the owners' lifetimes of hard work and saved earnings went up in smoke.



Democrats alleged that enforcing the law would escalate violence. Their solution seemed to be the ultimate indignity of police forces “taking a knee.” Finally the press heralded the arrests of hundreds of looters and arsonists. Yet at the back end, most were quietly released without bail to go back on the streets and commit more violence.



Throughout the siege, a nation forced into COVID-19 lockdowns suddenly had a collective case of amnesia. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf - one of the strictest of COVID dictators - walked in Pittsburgh with the protestors, while large areas of Pennsylvania were still in lockdown mode. He wore a mask. Hundreds of thousands of others swarmed over city streets without them. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned Orthodox Jews for attending funerals, weddings and religious services while allowing rioters to rampage the city. Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts agreed - siding with the liberal justices, in a 5-4 decision, in the case of South Bay United Pentecostal Church v. Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, that religious services could be banned by state fiat for reasons of public health.



Former President Obama, unsurprisingly, opined that riots create a new normal. His former sidekick and presumptive Democrat presidential nominee, Joe Biden, vowed to be color and partisan blind while unifying the country. Neither condemned the looting and crime, nor the attacks on police officers. Surprisingly however, was Vice President Pence’s failure to condemn the violence, while voicing support for the protestors.



President Trump took decisive action. At a Rose Garden speech, he defined himself as “an ally of all peaceful protestors,” who would send in the military to cities where the Democrats could not control the looting. He then walked briskly, followed by aides and guards, to St. John’s Church, carrying a bible aloft. En route, a crowd of “peaceful protestors” refused to move, so they were dispersed with smoke. Miraculously without incident, Trump held the bible and promised he would protect the American people if the governors would not. The Democrat despots have forgotten that duty.



Around the world, the lie spread that Trump had employed tear gas to remove the crowd For a phony photo-op. And, the horror - he used a bible. Democrats and the usual suspects of squishy Republicans piled on. Instead of being praised for showing some cojones, being a leader and doing his job, the cowering Republican cowards fearful of being called racists, lambasted him for using a bible.



Nations, like people, have lifespans. They evolve, often falling apart when they cannot remain cohesive, are negatively affected by nature, or are replaced by another culture. Lawlessness unabated and the forces using lawlessness, in their attempt to subsume America, are Trump’s known enemy and ours. If he loses the epic battle, so do we.

Image credit: C-SPAN, via YouTube shareable screen shot