The issue isn't racism

It's truly unfortunate that Drew Brees so completely backed down in the face of the social justice bimbos. As so many before him, Brees probably didn't expect the vehemence of the attacks on him. It's one thing to read about such things and quite another to experience them in the flesh.

The problem is that the issue isn't social justice. It's law and order. In no way does that excuse police brutality or misbehavior, but it sometimes seems we're being lectured that lawbreakers ought never face accountability. The amazing pro-Trump numbers among blacks, some reaching into the 40% range, may reflect that the black community is seeing through the lie of police racism. Criminal behavior, not racism, attracts police attention. Avoid that attention by avoiding criminal behavior.

So long as we continue to call the issue something it is not, we will never solve the problem. Ridding the community of police is the worst possible idea. The police have ongoing commitments to the community that have been painstakingly worked out over years and decades, incorporated into laws and local regulations and union contracts. Throwing all this overboard in a fit of pique means throwing away all that hard work and all those understandings; old problems that had been solved rise up again.

This is the very issue we see in the public schools. People scream racism when troublesome kids get punished. But what is supposed to be done about kids who run out of control in the classroom, keeping other kids from learning? Are we supposed to punish the kids who did what they were supposed to do? Are we to allow disrupters unfettered rein to terrorize other students? How can that be called school? It's the identical issue to what's happening on the streets: misbehavior being held responsible. Yet when it happens, it's called racism.

We need to quell the urge to call it systemic racism any time a white authority figure checks black misbehavior. No one says this should be done in a manner that kills anyone, and no one holds that cops are never racist. But the presumption should not be that cops are racist, but that they're doing a hard job to the best of their ability. As all public servants, police need to be watched by the public, and indeed, they come under plentiful public scrutiny.

Race relations daily drown in dishonesty in America. This dishonesty corrodes social bonds and gets in the way of ordinary folks going about their business. It embitters people who make decisions based on ill feelings rooted in untruths about racial disharmony.

The social contract remains: If you want the good things of civilization, you must abide by civilization's rules.