Trump is right to send back illegals
President Trump is invoking extraordinary powers to keep "asylum seekers" and all other illegals out of the country.
Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump confirmed he's planning to bar entry to migrants illegally crossing the US southern border, including those seeking asylum, in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus."The answer's yes," Trump said at the White House when asked if he was planning to take that step, which he said would come "very soon," adding "probably today."CNN reported on Tuesday that officials are working on a plan to deny entry to all asylum seekers. That may include a plan to return all illegal border crossers without due process.
Every step Trump takes, from the name of the damn virus, is dipped in racism and xenophobia to feed his base.— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 18, 2020
Today, Trump said he will use legal authority granted to the surgeon general to deport migrants at the Southern border without due process.
Seems the right of "due process" to lawbreaking foreign nationals is more important than shutting down a pandemic? CNN echoed that sentiment in its report, too.
Yet the left has been a bit more sedate than usual. They know there's this coronavirus -- and it's up to everyone -- 320 million people -- to cooperate by staying home to the extent possible to get this virus to die down.
A tougher problem is getting Central America and Mexico to take back their law-breaking foreign nationals who are being sent back.
Mexico, so far, has said nothing.
But Guatemala says that three arriving deportees were sent back from the states showing signs of coronavirus and placed in isolation. They have since suspended incoming deportation flights, and shut down their first-country-of-asylum program with the U.S.
GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemala on Tuesday became the first Central American nation to block deportation flights from the United States in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a dramatic turnabout on Trump administration policies barring entry to asylum seekers from the region.
Guatemala’s ministry of foreign affairs announced that all deportation flights would be paused “as a precautionary measure” to establish additional health checks. Ahead of the announcement, President Alejandro Giammattei said in a Monday news conference that Guatemala also would close its borders completely for 15 days.
It's understandable, actually, given that they don't want this spreading through their own population, given that the health care system there, while not terrible, is not nearly as extensive, or advanced, as the U.S.
But that brings up another problem with illegal immigration - that so many illegals come to the U.S. for free health care. Against a U.S. health care system facing strains to the extent of being overwhelmed, the last thing we need is a surge of illegals adding to the problem.
CNN buried that near the bottom of its story, by the way:
According to an administration source familiar with the planning, there is concern about a sustained rush of migrants seeking access to the US health and economic systems from Mexico, Central America and other countries with confirmed Covid-19 cases.
It just goes to show that border security - being enacted all over Europe, Asia, Eurasia, Latin America and Canada is now a thing. And Trump was right all along to seek it from the beginning,.
The howls of the left for open borders now ring increasingly hollow.
