Trump is right to send back illegals

President Trump is invoking extraordinary powers to keep "asylum seekers" and all other illegals out of the country.

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump confirmed he's planning to bar entry to migrants illegally crossing the US southern border, including those seeking asylum, in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. "The answer's yes," Trump said at the White House when asked if he was planning to take that step, which he said would come "very soon," adding "probably today." CNN reported on Tuesday that officials are working on a plan to deny entry to all asylum seekers. That may include a plan to return all illegal border crossers without due process.

It's the right thing to do, same as shutting down travel with China slowed the spread of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. Illegals have been bringing diseases into the U.S. for years -- remember the enterovirus? -- and proven to be a health hazard to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers. While the coronavirus is not widely spreading in their home countries, the U.S. is protecting itself from otherwise legtimate visitors, such as those with visas from China and Italy. Heck, it's protecting itself by ordering its 320 million nationals to stay in place, a de facto border wall for every citizen. Why illegal border crossers should get any special entry and free-to-travel-about-the-country privileges, based on lax U.S. laws and weak enforcement, is outrageous, given the circumstances now. Travel spreads disease. Illegals don't even have a legitimate right to travel, they especially shouldn't be extended travel privileges in a pandemic.

