Pigs were seen flying in New York. Wait! It was a CNN anchor praising Trump.

Outside of Fox News, which isn’t always so fond of Trump either, the left-leaning mainstream media have been unified in their hatred for Trump. The media outlets that are vying for first place when it comes to Trump-hatred are CNN and MSNBC. It’s gotten to the point where it seems that the only thing that constitutes news at those outlets is material that can be weaponized against Trump. Coronavirus, therefore, has been manna from Heaven for America’s media.

For that reason, it’s a newsworthy, flying-pigs moment when someone in the drive-by media praises Trump. That's why it was news that, on Tuesday, Dana Bash, CNN’s Chief Political Correspondent, openly praised Trump for his recent responses to coronavirus’s spread in the United States.

Following Trump’s press conference on Tuesday, Sanjay Gupta was complaining about Dr. Fauci and Donald Trump. Dana Bash, to everyone’s surprise, disagreed, and heaped praise on Trump’s tone of leadership in the last couple of days:

This was remarkable from the President of the United States...[President @realDonaldTrump] is being the kind of leader that people need.



I hear what Sanjay is saying about Tony Fauci giving, you now, a little bit more wiggle room than others. But if you look at the big picture, this was remarkable by the President of the United States. This is a nonpartisan, this is an important thing to note and to applaud, from an American standpoint, from a human standpoint. He is being the kind of leader that people need, at least in tone, today and yesterday, in tone, that people need and want and yearn for in times of crises and uncertainty.

Conservatives were stunned and pleased:

Dana Bash: President Trump “is being the kind of leader that people need.. in times of crisis and uncertainty.”



President Trump is leading America through this crisis—so much so that even @CNN’s Dana Bash recognizes it



Credit where credit is due



Maybe now the rest of the mainstream media can come together and help the president get us through this



Leftists were stunned, too, and very angry that anyone would have the effrontery to praise Trump:

CNN's Dana Bash is talking about how Trump is becoming the leader Americans lead because he isn't completely denying the existence of a pandemic, because he has "a tone of calm, and understand how dire this is." Dana Bash is evidently insane. The lowest possible bar. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) March 17, 2020

For the media the bar is so sooo low.



It’s described as ‘remarkable’ and there are calls to ‘applaud’ the President being ‘the kind of leader we need”—‘at least in tone.’



This kind of take is embarrassing and pathetic.



Finally the President appears to be doing his job. https://t.co/kEjeRz9EVH — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 17, 2020

Stung by criticism from people who think that Trump is Satan personified – never mind that his policies have improved American lives and his governance has been well within the pre-Obama American norm – Bash tried hard to explain her deviation from leftist received wisdom:

As I said in the clip you posted below, this is a moment to be non-partisan, American and human - & the TONE the president set at today & yesterday's PRESSERS were remarkably different and welcomed. That's a fact. Let's all take a breath and remember we are all in this together. https://t.co/bx9uLuvkOI — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) March 17, 2020

To be clear .@SecretsBedard - I said what he did at his presser today and yesterday is the kind of leadership in tone people need. It is important to say that, just as it was important to call him out on the way he largely and dangerously downplayed it until yesterday. https://t.co/LYigsgndWH — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) March 17, 2020

Leftists, of course, were having none of that. You disagree with the party line at your peril. You won’t be surprised, therefore, to learn that #FireDanaBash is a rising hash tag:

I'm yearning for reporters who don't kiss the ass of a malignant narcissist.

How about this? " Trump seems to have pivoted and is now supporting the recommendations of the experts."

Or how about this? #firedanabash https://t.co/uosYCg4jBw — Penny Dunster EdD (@THP1640) March 17, 2020

Dear media

Stop trying to normalize trump

Stop playing republican apologist

Do your effing job

I’m not sure who’s worse her or Maggie “trump apologist” Haberman#FireDanaBash https://t.co/6uJOh5KXff — misterian (@MisterianZajac) March 18, 2020

A journalist's job is to hold those in power accountable. You have failed miserably. Trump's calling it a Chinese virus is racist and xenophobic and will foment hate. It's also been reported his family is benefiting monetarily from the test kits. DO YOUR JOB.#FireDanaBash — 🍑ProgressNow🍑 (@ProgressNow00) March 17, 2020

