« Jennifer Rubin's death wish for Republicans is factually wrong — and the maps prove it
March 18, 2020

Pigs were seen flying in New York. Wait! It was a CNN anchor praising Trump.

By Andrea Widburg

Outside of Fox News, which isn’t always so fond of Trump either, the left-leaning mainstream media have been unified in their hatred for Trump. The media outlets that are vying for first place when it comes to Trump-hatred are CNN and MSNBC. It’s gotten to the point where it seems that the only thing that constitutes news at those outlets is material that can be weaponized against Trump. Coronavirus, therefore, has been manna from Heaven for America’s media.

For that reason, it’s a newsworthy, flying-pigs moment when someone in the drive-by media praises Trump. That's why it was news that, on Tuesday, Dana Bash, CNN’s Chief Political Correspondent, openly praised Trump for his recent responses to coronavirus’s spread in the United States.

Following Trump’s press conference on Tuesday, Sanjay Gupta was complaining about Dr. Fauci and Donald Trump. Dana Bash, to everyone’s surprise, disagreed, and heaped praise on Trump’s tone of leadership in the last couple of days:

I hear what Sanjay is saying about Tony Fauci giving, you now, a little bit more wiggle room than others. But if you look at the big picture, this was remarkable by the President of the United States. This is a nonpartisan, this is an important thing to note and to applaud, from an American standpoint, from a human standpoint.

He is being the kind of leader that people need, at least in tone, today and yesterday, in tone, that people need and want and yearn for in times of crises and uncertainty.

Conservatives were stunned and pleased:

Leftists were stunned, too, and very angry that anyone would have the effrontery to praise Trump:

Stung by criticism from people who think that Trump is Satan personified – never mind that his policies have improved American lives and his governance has been well within the pre-Obama American norm – Bash tried hard to explain her deviation from leftist received wisdom:

Leftists, of course, were having none of that. You disagree with the party line at your peril. You won’t be surprised, therefore, to learn that #FireDanaBash is a rising hash tag:

The latest Prager U video on the left’s extreme intolerance seems apropos right now:

Outside of Fox News, which isn’t always so fond of Trump either, the left-leaning mainstream media have been unified in their hatred for Trump. The media outlets that are vying for first place when it comes to Trump-hatred are CNN and MSNBC. It’s gotten to the point where it seems that the only thing that constitutes news at those outlets is material that can be weaponized against Trump. Coronavirus, therefore, has been manna from Heaven for America’s media.

For that reason, it’s a newsworthy, flying-pigs moment when someone in the drive-by media praises Trump. That's why it was news that, on Tuesday, Dana Bash, CNN’s Chief Political Correspondent, openly praised Trump for his recent responses to coronavirus’s spread in the United States.

Following Trump’s press conference on Tuesday, Sanjay Gupta was complaining about Dr. Fauci and Donald Trump. Dana Bash, to everyone’s surprise, disagreed, and heaped praise on Trump’s tone of leadership in the last couple of days:

I hear what Sanjay is saying about Tony Fauci giving, you now, a little bit more wiggle room than others. But if you look at the big picture, this was remarkable by the President of the United States. This is a nonpartisan, this is an important thing to note and to applaud, from an American standpoint, from a human standpoint.

He is being the kind of leader that people need, at least in tone, today and yesterday, in tone, that people need and want and yearn for in times of crises and uncertainty.

Conservatives were stunned and pleased:

Leftists were stunned, too, and very angry that anyone would have the effrontery to praise Trump:

Stung by criticism from people who think that Trump is Satan personified – never mind that his policies have improved American lives and his governance has been well within the pre-Obama American norm – Bash tried hard to explain her deviation from leftist received wisdom:

Leftists, of course, were having none of that. You disagree with the party line at your peril. You won’t be surprised, therefore, to learn that #FireDanaBash is a rising hash tag:

The latest Prager U video on the left’s extreme intolerance seems apropos right now: