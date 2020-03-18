Despicable: Joe Biden is trying to lie his way into the White House

Joe Biden's gaffes, plagiarism, fantasies, brain farts, inchoate gibberings, and meltdowns about himself are well known, but there's also his propensity to lie about others — calmly, matter-of-factly, and quite outrageously.

He's using that creepy ability to lie repeatedly on the campaign trail, spreading a string of false information about President Trump. Based on his recent behavior, Biden wouldn't have any trouble telling us the sky is yellow or water is dry, given the size of his whoppers.

It's most obvious in his nakedly false claims around the coronavirus crisis, something whose supposed nonpartisanship is something Biden makes a mockery of.

According to PJMedia's Tyler O'Neil:

During the Democratic debate on Sunday, Democratic frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump of refusing coronavirus test kits from the World Health Organization (WHO). This accusation was flat-out false, but it was not the first time Biden has lied to politicize the coronavirus crisis. "No, look, the World Health Organization offered — offered the testing kits that they have available and to give it to us now. We refused them. We did not want to buy them," Biden said. "We did not want to get them from them. We wanted to make sure we had our own. I think he said something like we have the best scientists in America, or something to that effect."

Much in the press was made of how supposedly presidential Biden sounded when he made such remarks — or how he nakedly plagiarized Trump, which is what was seen in the conservative presses.

But the statement itself that he would have you believe about President Trump is an utter lie. He claims that President Trump turned away WHO-branded tests, presumably because he doesn't care or doesn't believe there is a crisis. In this regard, he was playing on the media reports that there are not enough tests, which might be true, and yes, President Trump was overly optimistic in one statement about the availability of them earlier. But what Biden didn't say is that WHO never offered such tests to the U.S. in the first place. Those tests are strictly for third-world hellholes with weak health care systems. Even PolitiFact, a leftist "fact-checking" outfit, noticed a problem there:

"No discussions occurred between WHO and CDC about WHO providing COVID-19 tests to the United States," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told PolitiFact. "This is consistent with experience since the United States does not ordinarily rely on WHO for reagents or diagnostic tests because of sufficient domestic capacity."

PJMedia says Biden also lied about the provenance of the tests — which are German contractor–supplied, not WHO-branded tests, as if the WHO were some kind of global benchmark of excellence instead of a useless third-world bureaucracy.

Now Biden's saying the U.S. "refused them," when in fact they were never offered.

That comes on top of Biden's mendacious claim that President Trump called the Chinese virus itself "a hoax," something Democrats had been spreading around, given that Trump's criticism of them was what was called the hoax.

Biden repeated that falsehood, too.

There are also problems noticed elsewhere coming from him.

Here's what Trump's own website noted:

Joe Biden just earned Four (4!) Pinocchios from The Washington Post Fact Checker for spreading "manipulated video" of President Trump on social media. It was just a few days ago that the Biden campaign called this exact thing a "national crisis." "But the Biden campaign isn’t shy about playing the same game of video trickery," The Washington Post found, calling out the Biden ad for "two separate and distinctly different examples of manipulated video." The video the Biden campaign posted on Facebook and Twitter "is a clear example of deceptive editing," according to the Fact Checker. Of course, the Biden campaign's spokesman, "Baghdad Bates," defended the deceptive video.

Apparently, Biden will say anything, including lies, if it gives him an edge over his rival. (Mister Catholic forgot the commandment about not bearing false witness against his neighbor.) And since he's been in politics since the early 1970s, he's been doing it long enough to know he doesn't have to be scrupulous about telling the truth, because he's gotten away with it every time.

It also tells us he doesn't have anything useful that's truthful to work with from President Trump, so he substitutes lies instead.

This is the making of a monster.

The Trump people have obviously noticed the problem, given his dishonesty about Trump's record, but their response so far hasn't been as strong as it should be. Biden's lies get traction as truth every time he utters them based on a pliant media establishment that never asks questions. It's one thing to see him lie about himself, which is usually gag-worthy. But for him to lie about others is despicable — and perfect proof of his unfitness for higher office.

Image credit: Doug Jones for Senate Committee, CC BY-SA 4.0.