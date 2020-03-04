Three guys walk into a bar...

The long slog which began almost 1100 days ago is coming to close. No one probably remembers, but John Delaney declared his candidacy for President back in July, 2017. With the most recent departure of Buttigieg and Klobuchar from the candidate field and Warren’s soon to be announced campaign suspension, there are three guys left standing. The joke? One guy is suffering from dementia, one guy is a communist, and the third guy is an oligarch. And that’s the punchline, except it’s not funny. Biden, Bernie, and Bloomberg are old, rich, white guys -- not exactly the exemplar of liberal diversity. Furthermore, the Democrat party of yore has disintegrated; it’s fractured and splintered, hampered by the fact none of potential nominees will capture a majority vote, and the Democrat’s political capital has been foolishly squandered trying to “get” President Trump.

Setting aside the fact that three old, rich white guys are now competing for delegate votes leading up to the DNC convention in Milwaukee this summer, each of these candidates represent a distinct faction of the Democrat party. Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire adult life in politics; most of it mired in controversy from plagiarism to extortion. His mental decline is obvious, his verbal gaffes are many and more often than not, his behavior is cringeworthy. And while Biden is the anointed moderate Democrat, Bernie Sanders is not -- neither anointed nor moderate. Bernie’s communist-leaning ideology appeals particularly to the radicalized, younger demographic. It’s no surprise since Socialist dogma is openly taught in American public schools, validating Lenin’s prophecy, “Give me one generation of youth, and I’ll transform the world.” Late to the party, former NYC mayor Mike Bloomberg’s only motivation is to stop Trump in 2020. Despite spending an estimated half-billion dollars on a lackluster campaign so far, Bloomberg is aloof, socially inept, and plagued by former female employees alleging impropriety. Bloomberg appeals to neither Democrat moderates, nor to the far-left Socialists; personal revenge against a fellow New Yorker being a non-starter for most Americans.

Wait, there’s more discord.

The chasm between Democrat candidates is wide and unforgiving. Biden and Bernie represent two extremes of the liberal political spectrum, leaving Bloomberg to gum up the works. The bickering and backbiting between candidates are to be expected, but given the divergent ideological differences, it’s hard to imagine one candidate emerging victorious in July, ready to battle Trump, while appealing to all factions of a splintered party. The eventual nominee will, of course, be determined by a select number of Democrat “super” delegates, whose votes will define the future direction of the party; Biden as the middle lane guy, Bernie; the guy who drives the bus off a cliff, or Bloomberg; the fascist oligarch. Complicating matters is the down ballot vote, which now has the Democrat leadership anxious, fearful, and worried; as they should be. Bernie Sanders as the nominee means Democrat candidates on the November ballot have to openly support a communist for president and say so without grimacing or couching their remarks. Up until just recently, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have ignored the real possibility of Bernie being their party’s nominee. They’ve been much too busy trying to sabotage Trump and have failed spectacularly.

Instead of cultivating an electable 2020 candidate, the Democrat’s political capital has been wasted on creating, crafting, and executing one crisis charade after the next. It’s been a multi-year crusade of phony Russian election interference, the Mueller face plant, a patently false whistleblower narrative; resulting in the impeachment debacle. It failed to damage the President, and Trump’s approval rating rose almost immediately after the final vote in the Senate. Just think if the liberal leadership had put as much energy and effort into a winning election-year strategy. There may have been an opportunity to recapture the White House and maintain the House majority for the next four years. Both possibilities are in jeopardy and it’s entirely possible Pelosi will lose the House speakership not once, but twice. And that will be her “forever” legacy.

Regardless who’s the Democrat’s 2020 nominee, there will no acquiescing for the sake of unity. There is high probability of a brokered Democrat convention, which will leave liberals even more bruised and wounded. Remember when the leftist media laughed at Donald Trump? They aren’t laughing anymore, are they?