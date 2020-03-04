Iran is bungling coronavirus as Supreme Leader tells populace it may be a blessing

The medieval theocrats who rule Iran with an iron hand may be helping coronavirus fulfill its potential as an uncontrollable epidemic. Yesterday, the Supreme Leader Ali Khameni sought to calm what must be mass concern by appearing in public (apparently wearing gloves) to tell his countrymen that it might even be a blessing:

The Supreme Leader today says the Coronavirus is "not a big deal" and might even be a "blessing.” He urges people to defeat it with prayer. | pic.twitter.com/EuMVFdulVl — Anonymous Whistleblower Mike (@Doranimated) March 3, 2020

Many people strongly suspect that the practice of licking a holy shrine in Qom, epicenter of the current outbreak, has something to do with the rapid spread, including to senior members of the regime.

World Health Organisation @WHO needs to intervene urgently.



Videos of pro-regime people urging even their own children to lick the #CoronaVirus infested shrines are surfacing.



Not only is this child abuse, but it's also helping the virus spread Iran and to other countries. pic.twitter.com/CDDYzSuxMF — Masih Alinejad 🏳 ️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 29, 2020

Yet, the Supreme Leader did nothing to discourage this practice.

Perhaps even worse, the regime is fearful of coronavirus spreading in prisons; one suspects there is a factual basis for this fear. So what do they do? They release 54,000 prisoners to go and circulate among the general population, in order to spread the disease even wider.

Could a horrendous epidemic bring down the mullahs?

It is an awful prospect, one that the Iranian people do not deserve. But it cannot be ruled out.

Photo credit: Twitter screen grab