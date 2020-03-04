Super Tuesday: So much schadenfreude, so little time

The sudden revival of Joe Biden’s prospects for the Democrats’ nomination reflects desperation on the part of their base. Until James Clyburn signaled to black voters that he was their guy, he was regarded as a lost cause. His subsequent victory in South Carolina signaled to the Democrat puppet-masters that Biden was their best hope to forestall an electoral apocalypse and loss of their control of the party apparatus with Bernie Sanders at the top of the ticket.

Obediently, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race just prior to Super Tuesday, clearing the way for last-minute deciders to vote for Biden as the non-Sanders alternative. Exit polling in multiple states indicates that Biden’s margins benefitted enormously from last minute support. Josh Boak and Hannah Fingerhut of the Associated Press report:

Joe Biden’s surprise victories on Super Tuesday were powered by Democratic voters who broke his way just days before casting their ballots — a wave of late momentum that scrambled the race in a matter of hours. The late deciders helped Biden win Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia, among several other states. In some states, they made up roughly half of all voters, according to AP VoteCast surveys of voters in eight state primaries. And the surveys show they lined up behind the former vice president. In Virginia, where nearly half of the voters waited to make up their minds, Biden won two-thirds of the late deciders.

While a last-minute vote counts as much as a vote from a devoted supporter, these voters are not likely to make financial contribution or volunteer. And they may just as easily be persuaded to support someone else, should new information or new issues develop.

Put another way, Biden’s support is not “rock solid.” And nobody could honestly describe candidate Biden as “rock solid,” either. The proper term for him is not “gaffe prone,” but rather “confused.” A president prone to gaffes provides amusement, and occasional truths. But Biden’s condition is not a twisted tongue, it is sustained confusion about where he is, who is with him, and what he intended to say in the first place before he lostthe train of his thoughts. Last night, he confused his wife for his sister, definite no-no, especially for a man given to inappropriate touching:

The above is the good news for the Democrats. The rest of the field faced humiliation.

Michael Bloomberg cemented his reputation as a fool soon separated from his money, having squandered half a billion dollars on ads and much more on field organizing and swept only American Samoa’s caucuses, winning 4 or 5 of its six delegates, plus a few others in states where he barely broke the 15% barrier. Tulsi Gabbard, who was born there and is the first presidential candidate boasting Samoan ethnic heritage, picked up one or two delegates, a poor showing for a native daughter. But then again, Tulsi didn’t pick up the support of American Samoan chief Fa’alagiga Nina Tua’au-Glaude as Bloomberg did on Monday. I can only speculate on what caused the good chief to throw his support to the eighth richest man on earth, but it couldn’t have been Bloomberg’s insistence on hectoring over calorie consumption. As Clarice Feldman quipped:

"If he wins, the first thing Bloomie would do would be to put Samoans on a strict diet--no more white bread with spam and mayo sandwiches for you guys."

Others speculate that Bloomberg may have already spent more than the entire GDP of American Samoa:

Here's my question: Did Michael Bloomberg end up spending more than the GDP of American Samoa to win American Samoa? pic.twitter.com/cQVnRXJ0RW — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) March 4, 2020

America’s premier food scold (having edged out Michelle Obama by force of money) also provided a demonstration of how to spread coronavirus while eating:

Thanks, #MichaelBloomberg. Here’s a handy little (unintentional) demo on the way to spread #coronavirus by the most clueless person in America: touch community food as much as you can with your saliva-soaked fingers. #MiniMikeBloomberg #DroolingBloomberg pic.twitter.com/92DlpcXKlR — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 3, 2020

Multiple reports indicate that Bloomberg is “reassessing” his further candidacy.

But, while Bloomberg is an annoying megalomaniac, so rich that nobody has ever told him that he can’t tell jokes, Elizabeth Warren is a total phony, a self-righteous racial fraudster. So her humiliation in finishing in third place in Massachusetts is schadenfreude to savor. Even better, she shows no signs of dropping out. My hunch is that she is waiting for another cardiac event to take out Sanders and leave her the mantle of the candidate of the hard Left.

Bernie Sanders must be wondering what happened to his mojo. Not only did last minute voters turn heavily toward Biden, his margin of victory in his home state of Vermont dramatically plunged. In 2016, he won 85.69% of the vote. This year, he declined to 50.7%, with

Biden picking up delegates at 22%.

The mainstream media will do their utmost to ignore it, but the Democrat party is now dangerously split between two factions based on age, as Philip Klein reports:

Super Tuesday results have exposed the dramatic divide among age groups in their support for Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, which could be a bad sign for Democrats in the general election, no matter who the nominee is. Simply put: Exit polls have shown that Biden's surge is being driven by overwhelming support among older voters, while Sanders has dominated among younger voters. As an example, in Virginia, which provided Biden his first big win of the night, he did progressively better the older voters were, winning 76% of those 65 and older, compared to just 7% for Sanders. Yet despite losing the state, Sanders won 57% of voters aged 17 to 29, compared to just 26% for Biden. The problem for Democrats is that once one of them becomes the nominee, that person will have to do well among both groups in the general election. Specifically, they'll need bigger margins among young voters and will have to eat into President Trump's relative strength among older voters.

No review of Tuesday's schadenfreude could ignore the Biden campaign oficial who rejected James Comey's expression of support. Comey is now officially toxic:

Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge? https://t.co/NK4VrYGzT1 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) March 3, 2020

There is still hope for a brokered convention. I have my fingers crossed that Biden will not be able to get a first ballot victory. With Burisma under investigation in Ukraine and in the United States Senate, Biden does not strike me as a reliable contender thrugh July, much less November, I have to agree with Andrea Widburg that Trump was the big winner last night.