While all eyes are on Democrats, Trump is the big winner across America

The obvious news is that many voters, after staring into the abyss of Bernie Sanders’ socialism and seeing Fidel Castro looking back at them, are turning to Biden as their preferred candidate. Biden, after looking like a loser last week, is looking like a contender this week.

The less obvious news, though, is that in many states there was a real fire among Republicans, even though Donald Trump is a virtually uncontested incumbent. People ought to be staying home but in several states they are voting for Trump in droves.

The following data is from Decision Desk HQ, as of 11:50 p.m. EST, with many votes still being counted. In those states in which Republican voter turnout exceeded Democrat voter turnout, the Republican numbers are bolded. In those states in which Republicans, while fewer in number than Democrats, still made a good showing, Republican numbers are bolded and italicized.

In Alabama, with 88.44% of votes counted, 387,762 people voted in the Democrat primary, with Biden winning. Meanwhile, 623,732 people voted in the Republican primary, with Trump receiving 613,799 votes.

In Arkansas, with 69.28% of votes counted, 216,840 people voted in the Democrat primary, with Biden winning. Meanwhile, 233,898 people voted in the Republican primary, with Trump receiving 227,078 votes.

In California, with only 12.37% of votes counted, 1,030,439 people voted in the Democrat primary, with Bernie winning. Meanwhile, 625,295 people voted in the Republican primary, with Trump receiving 573,611 votes.

In Colorado, with 97.25% of votes counted, 665,014 people voted in the Democrat primary, with Bernie winning. Meanwhile, 612,497 people voted in the Republican primary, with Trump receiving 568,143 votes.

In Massachusetts, with 74.49% of votes counted, 978,054 people voted in the Democrat primary, with Biden winning. Meanwhile, 169,317 people voted in the Republican primary, with Trump receiving 150,602 votes.

In North Carolina, with 101.34% of votes counted (yes, you read that correctly), 1,258,615 people voted in the Democrat primary, with Biden winning. Meanwhile, 781,960 people voted in the Republican primary, with Trump receiving 750,074 votes.

In Oklahoma, with 98.87% of votes counted, 303,977 people voted in the Democrat primary, with Biden winning. Meanwhile, 292,117 people voted in the Republican primary, with Trump receiving 273,562 votes.

In Tennessee, with 100.00% of votes counted, 486,091 people voted in the Democrat primary, with Biden winning. Meanwhile, 388,975 people voted in the Republican primary, with Trump receiving 381,041 votes.

In Texas, with 45.24% of votes counted, 1,320,425 people voted in the Democrat primary, with Bernie winning. Meanwhile, 1,295,764 people voted in the Republican primary, with Trump receiving 1,266,396 votes.

In Utah, with 93.01% of votes counted, 160,399 people voted in the Democrat primary, with Bernie winning. Meanwhile, 292,354 people voted in the Republican primary, with Trump receiving 259,650 votes.

In Vermont, with 88.36% of votes counted, 148,652 people voted in the Democrat primary, with Bernie winning. Meanwhile, 36,702 people voted in the Republican primary, with Trump receiving 32,611 votes.

(Some of these numbers are still subject to change, but the relative values have not changed much over the past few hours as of this writing.)

Despite being the incumbent, Trump is still having monster rallies across America. Moreover, in several of the above states, while Republicans could well have sat this one out, they made the effort to vote for Trump.

People aren’t bored with Trump; they are still thrilled. No matter the hype on the Democrat side of the race, it turns out that many Trump haters are happier to tweet their discontent with Trump and their support for one candidate or another than they are to make the effort to vote.