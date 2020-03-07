Let's review the good ole days of Obama/Biden

Joe Scarborough and most journalists are attempting to rewrite the history of the Obama/Biden years to intentionally mislead the public, especially the young. He calls the Obama/Biden years the good ole days.

Maybe we should review the history of those miserable eight years so that the public can learn the truth. Of course, the truth hasn’t mattered to the media and other Democrats for a long time, only power.

Do we want the slowest economic recovery in seventy years?

Do we want a president who continually lied to get his prize legislation, Obamacare, passed?

Do we want stagnant wages and more people dependent on government?

Do we want a president who, along with his secretary of state, left Americans to die while concocting a lie about a video because he cared more about an election coming up than the truth -- or the Americans under attack?

Do we want a president who used IRS to target political opponents instead of doing their job to administer tax laws?

Do we want a president who wouldn’t give Ukraine defensive weapons?

Do we want to stop oil drilling and endure higher prices? Do we want someone whose goal is to bankrupt coal companies and jack up energy prices for the poor and middle class?

Do we want slush funds at EPA, Justice and the Consumer Financial Protection Board to be used for political purposes and to give kickbacks to liberal groups?

Do we want a president who threatened to shut down government if the special interest group that crushes and crunches babies didn’t get their massive taxpayer allowance?

Do we want a president to cater to dictators in Iran, Russia and Cuba? Do we need someone who is flexible with Russia and who gives them control of 25% of our uranium?

Do we want someone who allows drug running by terrorists?

Do we want a president who believes manufacturing is gone for good and that it takes magic to bring it back?

Do we want a president who dictatorially changes immigration laws?

Do we want a president who uses Justice to spy on and target political opponents?

Do we want a president who allowed his Secretary of State to traffic classified documents on an unsecure computer and lied when he said he had no idea that Hillary did that?

Do we want a president who allowed so many in his inner circle, including Hillary, Holder, Rice, Clapper, and Brennan to commit crimes such as perjury and allowed them to be above the law?

The list is endless. I would challenge Little Joe, other journalists and other Democrats to name one domestic policy that Obama had to help the private sector vs moving towards a more powerful government. I would also challenge anyone to name a foreign policy achievement that made the U.S or World safer. I can’t think of any.

Obama was the most dangerous, dictatorial President I have ever seen but he, The Clintons and Bidens used their power to greatly enrich themselves by living off the public trough.

Photo credit: Official White House photo