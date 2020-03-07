Massachusetts Dems did the nation a favor

Elizabeth Warren was shamed into finally fulfilling her pledge to represent the voters of Massachusetts in the US Senate, rather than engage in a hopeless wanderlust for the presidency.

Nearly 4 out of 5 Massachusetts Democrat party presidential primary voters rejected her. Over 1.3 million votes were cast amongst Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Michael Bloomberg, also-rans, and Warren. Warren gleaned just 291,000.

Warren even lost 4:5 to Bernie Sanders, the socialist/communist. Thus, the Massachusetts progressives didn’t disavow socialism per se, just Elizabeth Warren’s brand of phoniness, and barefaced lying for her self-serving opportunism.

Joe Biden was given a pass for his own tall tales, and incoherence due to his dementia. Yet Joe’s mythmaking, plagiarism, and taking credit for others’ achievements were equally disqualifying in Biden’s previous short-lived presidential bids as Warren’s dishonesty now. This is not to say that Biden’s sins of premeditated misrepresentations and impulsive boasting are venial while Warren’s lies are of the mortal variety. Only that Biden’s forty-year history of surviving gaffes, conceits, and intellectual property thievery makes it less sensational.

Yes, Bernie is an unrepentant socialist and Soviet sympathizer. But Bernie possesses the cardinal attributes Warren eschewed: authenticity and honesty. Bernie has never stolen somebody else’s identity for his own gain. Bernie didn’t make up chunks of his own life story to align his personal saga with those special interest grievance mongers. Bernie is a socialist, and he’s neither denied nor apologized for it.

Elizabeth Warren’s policy planks were just as crazy as Bernie’s, with little daylight betwixt them: Medicare for all, green new deal, killing fossil fuels, open borders, free everything for illegal aliens, abortion wherever, and whenever, debt forgiveness, free college, crushing new taxes -- mostly unconstitutional -- to pay for it all. Destruction of free markets, confiscation of private property, closedown of free speech, assembly, and religious liberty, economic apocalypse.

So, where will Elizabeth Warren direct her post-campaign affections? She is not doing Bernie, her ideological seatmate, because she knows Bernie would be crushed by Donald Trump, perhaps a beat down so decisive extinguishing totalitarian central planning fervor for a generation.

With Biden she would have some hope, though still thin, that much of her aspirational policy direction might be enacted. After all, Biden would extinguish the Second Amendment, kill off fossil fuels (and the economy), pursue Medicare for all via more Obamacare, support free college, and debt forgiveness, raise and impose more taxes on everyone.

But why would she cozy up to Biden when her surrogates are already complaining that sexism foreclosed any chance for her to get a fair hearing?

Warren and her acolytes share with Hillary Clinton the morbidly unlikeable trait of hypegiaphobia -- inability to take personal responsibility where one’s shortcomings and failuresa are always caaused by someone else.

At least Massachusetts’s Democrats have now forced Elizabeth Warren to live out aher 2018 promise when asked by local beat reporters and national media if she would commit to serving out her full US Senate term if elected. “I am not running for president of the United States.”

With four years remaining in the confines of the US Senate minority cloakroom, Elizabeth Warren can contemplate a meaningful act of contrition, discover the virtues of truthfulness for once in her life, while finding something – anything -- she can bring to the citizens of the Commonwealth, except perfidy and dishonor.

Caricature by Donkey Hotey