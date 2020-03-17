After watching “Family Feud,” Mary and I usually flip to Tucker Carlson on Fox News, followed by Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. For the past few days, we have not tuned into Fox.

Folks, I have had my fill of corona-mania. Also, I am sick of people accusing me of being irresponsible and insensitive for not surrendering to the absurd Democrat and fake news media narrative that says Trump is handling the virus wrong and we're all going to die.

Mary is a member of a keto diet Facebook group. Someone posted, “Does anyone have a recipe how to make toilet paper with cauliflower?” We both laughed out loud.

Two guys are running for sheriff in our small town. One candidate hosted a meet-and-greet which Mary and I attended. The other guy canceled his meet-and-greet because of the coronavirus. We're voting for the candidate we met at his meet-and-greet.

Incredibly, events in our town which usually only draw a handful of people are canceling because of corona. I tip my hat to the pastor of a local church who did not cancel his annual Wild Game Feast. Folks, you have not lived until you have eaten deer sausage and deer bologna.

According to the CDC during the 2018-2019 flu season, an estimated 16.5 million people got sick and 34,000 died in the U.S. No businesses closed or events were canceled. Under 100, mostly elderly, people have died from corona and everything is closing, devastating our economy.

I realize everyone has to do whatever they deem necessary to protect themselves and their family. All I am saying is I ain't playin'. I am coronaed out.

Amid corona-madness, President Trump declared this past Sunday a National Day of Prayer. His Deplorable Choir sings, “Praise the Lord.”

