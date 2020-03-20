For Jeff Sessions, inside-trading stock scandal is his golden moment

Jeff Sessions, President Trump's former Attorney General, who went out with rancor from Trump for opening the gates to the Mueller investigation and impeachment, is now running for his old Senate seat in Alabama.

President Trump has endorsed his GOP rival.

Sessions, with admirable restraint, has stated over and over that he nevertheless supports Trump and his agenda -- which is perfectly credible, given that he was Trump's earliest high-profile supporter. All the same, it's pretty impressive, given Trump's refusal to forgive.

While that issue may be understandable on both sides -- fundamentally, Sessions wanted to be ethical, but, unlike Trump, he misunderstood the nature of the enemy he was appeasing, the new insider-trading stock scandal in the news, apparently involving Senators Richard Burr, Kelly Loeffler, and now Dianne Feinstein, gives his campaign some powerful impetus.

Here's why, from a 2018 blog item by American Thinker editor J.R. Dunn:

Back in 2011, the indomitable Peter Schweizer published Throw Them All Out, a detailed examination of political corruption as it is actually practiced in the halls of Congress. In his investigation, Schweizer found one single member of Congress against whom no allegations could be held – who had never taken a dime that was not his, had never cut any backroom deals, had never, simply put, played the game. That individual was Jeff Sessions. That fact is all you need to know to understand why Donald Trump selected Sessions for the Department of Justice, and why Sessions has followed the course he has in taking on the "Russia collusion" coup effort. Sessions is the quintessential Eagle Scout. He will follow the rules down to the last subclause and will not make his move until every "t" has been crossed and every "i" dotted.

Schweizer's book, which I also read and recommend, describes in detail how congressional leaders grow rich in public office while profiteering off insider information learned from their congressional briefings on stocks which would get the rest of us thrown into prison. We see that going on now with Burr, Loeffler, and Feinstein, who, unless they have some credible explanation for this, all need to go. We saw that actually happen in the past year with the resignation of Rep. Chris Collins from his congressional seat for, sure enough, insider trading, following the 2012 passage of the bipartisan STOCK Act, which was signed into law by President Obama.

Apparently, despite such reforms snaring Collins, the insider trading hasn't stopped. And Burr, the Washington Post notes, actually voted against such reforms in 2012, one of just three senators who did (the other two are out of office). Burr and Feinstein were privy to insider briefings on the coming Chinese coronavirus crisis, could see that the stock market was going to take a huge tumble, and sold their stock early to avoid those losses, making tidy profits while the rest of us lost. Market acumen is easy when you know things from your position on the public dime that other people don't know.

In any case, Schweizer, who looked hard, found Sessions to be the cleanest guy in the Senate. That's one thing Sessions has going for him as voters are sure to be furious at this kind of behavior, especially if the GOP doesn't clean house. Sessions, if he had any gumption (and unfortunately, he might not, given his naivete as AG) would use this issue to draw voters, because quite a few on both sides of the aisle are going to be angry about this Burr/Loeffler/Feinstein news. It's his unique strength. He ought to use it if he wants to win back his Senate seat.



