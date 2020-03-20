Pompeo warns that China's coronavirus fiasco is 'repeatable' if Chicoms don't clean up their act
Most Americans are horrified at the havoc the coronavirus has wrought on the U.S. and its economy - everything from lockdowns to school and church shutdowns, to missing products on store shelves, to business closures and layoffs, to travel and tourism restrictions, to the stock crash, to isolated elderly people being protected from harm's way. That's in addition to those who have been directly hit by the virus, some severely, and our horror at what is happening in Italy.
The only thing that keeps us going is the prospect of ... getting through it.
But in a Fox News appearance on "Hannity," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made an important warning -- that there has to be some kind of reckoning from China or else the upheaval is going to happen again:
"Instead of trying to do the work to suppress the virus, which is what the world demanded, the Chinese Communist Party didn't get it right and put countless lives at risk as a result of that," Pompeo told "Hannity."
Pompeo added that the Chinese government had created a "disinformation campaign," and "wasted valuable days at the front end" after the virus was first reportedly discovered in November."They haven't been sufficiently transparent and the risk you find [is] if we don't get this right, if we don't get to the bottom of this, is this could be something that is repeatable," Pompeo warned. "Maybe not in this form, maybe not in this way, but transparency matters."
Police in China's virus epicentre Wuhan acted "inappropriately" by punishing a doctor who blew the whistle on the outbreak that has now killed more than 9,000 worldwide, a Chinese government investigation found Thursday.
Li Wenliang, one of a group of doctors in Wuhan who shared posts on social media warning of a SARS-like virus spreading in the city in December, was reprimanded by police for sharing the information and made to sign a statement agreeing not to commit any more "law-breaking actions."
Li's death from the virus in February prompted a national outpouring of grief as well as anger at the government's handling of the crisis, and bold demands for freedom of speech.
The police issued an apology after the result of the investigation was published, drawing a new round of criticism on Twitter-like Weibo, with people saying it was too little, too late.
