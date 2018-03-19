Sessions makes his move

Back in 2011, the indomitable Peter Schweizer published Throw Them All Out, a detailed examination of political corruption as it is actually practiced in the halls of Congress. In his investigation, Schweizer found one single member of Congress against whom no allegations could be held – who had never taken a dime that was not his, had never cut any backroom deals, had never, simply put, played the game.

That individual was Jeff Sessions. That fact is all you need to know to understand why Donald Trump selected Sessions for the Department of Justice, and why Sessions has followed the course he has in taking on the "Russia collusion" coup effort. Sessions is the quintessential Eagle Scout. He will follow the rules down to the last subclause and will not make his move until every "t" has been crossed and every "i" dotted. We saw the first results of this approach last Friday – in dealing with Andrew McCabe, this century's prime example of a "cookie full of arsenic." Sessions waited until the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility (which is run by Assistant Director Candice Will, who was appointed by Robert Mueller, of all people) recommended that McCabe be fired. He then had McCabe officially informed beforehand, following established procedure to the letter. This comes under the rubric of "strategy," a concept unfortunately foreign to too many active conservatives. A large number of cons recognize only one course of action: a headlong charge against the closest target while howling at the top of their lungs. Not only do they dismiss any more subtle form of action, but they often attack those engaging in it of cowardice or corruption, or of being an "Alinskyite-Obamaist commie stooge" – despite the fact that their kamikaze runs usually end up heading over the nearest cliff. So it was with Sessions, who has been routinely dismissed as "paid off," being "asleep under his desk," or as "part of the swamp." Sessions took his time, did things according to the book, and dealt the swamp a good, stiff blow while leaving its denizens little recourse but to throw tantrums in the media, which they have been doing the weekend long. Compare this to all the would-be conservative champions – McCarthy, LeBoutillier, Moore – piled up under the cliff while the leftist monolith trundles on nearly unscathed. The Eagle Scout strategy does have its drawbacks. It constitutes the reason why Sessions recused himself after being accused of "meeting" (as in "Hello, Dmitri. How are you?") a Russian. As Sidney Falco says in the clip above, "I never thought I'd make a killing on some guy's integrity." But at the same time, it allows Sessions complete freedom of action now, as the endgame begins to take shape. Look forward to seeing more of this kind of thing as Sessions and the Trump administration as a whole drill deeper into the muck of liberal D.C. At times you will see little, since much of the action will be occurring behind the scenes. But pay close attention to what you can see. You will be witnessing master strategists in action, and much of what they do can be applied to other scenarios similar in nature.