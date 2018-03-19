« Hilarious: Elizabeth Warren complaining about her own handiwork | Sessions makes his move »
March 19, 2018

Samantha Power and the importance of being very, very afraid of ex-CIA chief John Brennan

By Monica Showalter

The rage-wing of the Democratic Party has gotten active again. Former Obama administration United Nations Ambassador Samantha Power followed former Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan to make big threats to the Trump administration in the wake of the firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for lying. It's fascinating because it's something President Trump had absolutely nothing to do with, given that it was apolitical watchdogs in the Department of Justice and the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility who made the call. Yet they are lashing out and now making threats - because it's dawning on them that they too can be held accountable.

Here is what went down, according to the Washington Examiner:

Former CIA Director John Brennan, an Obama appointee, told Trump on Twitter that when his "venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history.”

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, an Obama appointee, then warned Trump it is "not a good idea to piss off John Brennan.”

John Nolte of Breitbart has rightly noted that such tweets call out for an investigation, given that they amount to threats from Deep State and Obama dead-enders, writing that:

Both of these tweets raise enormous questions, not only about what is meant by these threats, but what kind of inside information these former Obama officials might be receiving from unauthorized sources.

What's also obvious is the sense of entitlement that these people have. Similar to President Obama, Power exudes an arrogant right-to-rule sensibility. President Trump's election to the Obama inner circle, after all, is still a shock, still illegitimate, and in their own minds, insulting, because only they are the rightful possessors of power, not the citizens who elected Trump, in part to just get them out of there.

It's not the first time a threat to use the intelligence community as a tool of revenge has been used by Democrats on Republicans, either. Just last January, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer warned Trump he shouldn't challenge the intelligence community because "they have six ways to Sunday at getting back at you."

It goes to show how little these people believe in accountability from the government, the idea that government exists to serve the people instead of the other way around, and how certain they are that the intelligence community is as partisan and corrupted as they are. McCabe's firing above all sent the message that it's against the law to use public office for partisan purposes. Since they did that all the time, this must be concentrating their minds.

Power should be in hot water for unmasking nearly 300 Americans without ever being at the core of the intelligence community. She claims someone else did it, but some analysts say that would be impossible, so now what we are looking at is either her facing perjury charges, or her acting as an agent-dupe for Obama himself, which she would have to reveal in testimony, or her leaving her passwords lying around, if that is the way such requests were made, which just coincidentally ended up being used by political partisans instead of hackers looking for checking account numbers or spies looking for secrets. And interesting, if all that was baloney and she is responsible for the unmaskings, she would have had to have taken all her time on the public dime as UN ambassador to do this. Brennan, meanwhile, is in hot water as well for spying on Americans.

If holding McCabe to account is a done deal, it's probably pretty scary to be these arrogant and entitled officials at a time like this. No wonder they are lashing out.

The tweets on Twitter, were brimming with mockery.

Why? John Brennan puts on his pants one leg at a time and by the way @SamanthaJPower he was paid by tax dollars and is supposed to serve his nation - not threaten -because his plans did not come to fruition. You unmasked roughly 300, care to explain? https://t.co/pR1sdPpI2r

