Flawed Biden is going to be a big problem

During the FOX town hall, President Trump said something many people are saying. And I don't mean just partisan Republicans. In other words, didn't you hear friendly journalists express shock at Mr. Biden's public performances?

This is what Mr. Trump said:

The Super Tuesday results, Trump said, had come as a surprise — especially given what he suggested were Biden's possible cognitive impairments. "I'm all set for Bernie, communist," Trump began. "And then we have this crazy thing that happened on Tuesday, which he thought was Thursday. But he also said 150 million people were killed with guns, and that he was running for the U.S. Senate — there's something going on there."

OK. It may be nasty to speak that way about Mr. Biden. Nevertheless, Mr. Biden was pathetic in those debates or town halls. He is indeed a flawed candidate who is going to look terrible when he goes one on one with Mr. Sanders, a far superior debater.

Furthermore, the Vermont senator does not have to remember what he said last week. He has been preaching a consistent message of socialism for 40 years.

On the other hand, former V.P. Biden has been all over the map on everything from abortion to immigration to Iraq.

Yes, the 25th Amendment was put on the books to remove a president incapable of performing his duties. Don't be surprised if some Democrats look for a way of getting Joe off the campaign trail.

