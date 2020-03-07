Video: Pro-abortion activists try to avoid the topic of blacks and abortion

The Supreme Court will review whether Louisiana can require abortion clinics to have on staff doctors who have admitting privileges to hospitals within thirty miles of the clinic. Democrats are horrified at the thought that the law might be upheld.

Planned Parenthood sponsored a protest before the Supreme Court building to make known the pro-abortion’s crowd displeasure. It was at this rally that Sen. Chuck Schumer went so far as to make what could be perceived as violent threats against Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch in an attempt to intimidate them as they review the issue.

The Daily Caller sent two of its reporters to the protest to ask about the fact that black babies are aborted in numbers hugely disproportionate to the percentage of blacks in the American population. A website called Black Genocide ably calls out the problem:

Minority women constitute only about 13% of the female population (age 15-44) in the United States, but they underwent approximately 36% of the abortions. According to the Alan Guttmacher Institute, black women are more than 5 times as likely as white women to have an abortion On average, 1,876 black babies are aborted every day in the United States. This incidence of abortion has resulted in a tremendous loss of life. It has been estimated that since 1973 Black women have had about 16 million abortions. Michael Novak had calculated “Since the number of current living Blacks (in the U.S.) is 36 million, the missing 16 million represents an enormous loss, for without abortion, America’s Black community would now number 52 million persons. It would be 36 percent larger than it is. Abortion has swept through the Black community like a scythe, cutting down every fourth member.”

It was with these statistics in mind that the reporters asked the protesters two questions: (1) Whether they thought abortion was an important issue for women in the black community and (2) whether it disturbed them that black babies were aborted at a rate disproportionate to blacks’ overall representation in the American population.

It was fascinating watching the protest-attendees respond. Some simply repeated the mantra about a woman’s right to control her body. Others refused to respond at all. Still others became aggressive suspecting (rightly) that there was no way they could give an answer that wouldn’t reflect poorly on their position. And a handful essentially said that, because blacks were more likely to be poor, they needed to have abortions more often.

None would admit to any concern about the fact that, as the saying goes, the most dangerous place for an African American is in the womb. Indeed, the only women who were concerned about the racial disparity in abortions were pro-life women.

The video is only 9-and-a-half minutes long, and watching it is time well spent: