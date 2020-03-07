A Biden candidacy â€“Whatâ€™s the plan? There is always a plan

Why, when Joe Biden’s mental decline is so obvious, are so many former Obamaphiles pledging their spurious support for the man? Something’s up. It is beyond clear that Biden is not up to the job. This fact cannot escape the notice of Susan Rice, James Comey, John Brennan, et. al., all those conspirators who tried so treasonously hard to destroy Donald Trump. They surely know better than most that Biden is a dead man walking. So why the all-out campaign to support his candidacy? Hmmm. They must have a plan. Is their plan to submarine Joe before the convention, admit he is incapacitated and put up a heretofore untested candidate at a brokered convention? Or do they have a plan to appoint a VP candidate they assume will become president in short order? Perhaps, as Joel Gilbert speculated here yesterday, the plan is to install Hillary as the candidate to run against President Trump in a last-ditch effort to derail his fabulously successful presidency. They certainly have some devious scheme to replace Biden by hook or crook for his dementia cannot possibly have escaped their notice.

The now-available Hillary documentary for all to see is probably meant to prime the public for her potential last-minute candidacy. It is not very likely to be successful. She is the kind of harridan who makes Elizabeth Warren seem kind and gentle! Hillary is also a narcissist of the worst order, the kind who never takes responsibility for the havoc she has wrought on the lives of others, let alone her country. She is in fact one of the most corrupt politicians ever to prevail for so many years, to become fabulously wealthy for her many deceits and crimes. She has been a blight upon the U.S. since she gained power as the wife of the governor of Arkansas. She spent forty years covering up for her husband’s crimes against women and has somehow lived to tell no tales. Her fans are certifiable morons, susceptible to any and all of the propaganda the left propels into the mainstream media. She has yet to endorse Biden. To support his candidacy is to deny his indisputable advancing dementia.

Credit to the voters of South Carolina is due for sure; they understand the horror an American-hating communist would perpetrate upon this great nation. A Bernie Sanders presidency would be the end of America as founded. Those who support him are either tragically ignorant of the genocidal reality of socialism wherever tried or they hate their own nation so much they are willing to suffer the monstrous consequences of electing a communist president. Make no mistake, Bernie Sanders intends to be a communist president if elected. Like Castro, Maduro, Chavez, Lenin and all the dictators he so admires, he would be a tyrant. For nearly fifty years he has wanted to punish those who fend for themselves and succeed. A man who admires Fidel Castro must never come to power in America. Never. Bless those voters in South Carolina who know this. Sadly Joe Biden was their only other choice. Chances are those same voters will vote for President Trump in November. They were savvy enough to know Sanders would be a disaster; they are shrewd enough to know Joe Biden is senile. Most of us of a certain age recognize advancing senility when we see it because we have seen it ourselves; we know the heartbreak. Joe is done. So what is their plan?

Whatever it is, it cannot be good for the American people…the left never considers the American people, they never give a thought to their constituents. They are always and only about power and their continued access to the wealth that power provides for them. They are certain of their own superiority, their due privilege to lead and control the rest of us. The fact that Mike Bloomberg actually thought he could step in and purchase the presidency with his billions is proof of the left’s mindset. His failure to succeed was delicious; the American people cannot be bought. Some of them can be fooled for awhile but in the end, their good sense prevails. That is how we elected the best President in decades, Donald Trump. They will re-elect him in November despite the left and left media’s never-ending attempts to destroy his presidency. When the history of the left’s wholesale assault on America, its founding principles and values from the 1960s on is written, it will prove that the nation was under constant assault by the anti-American left. The left has successfully indoctrinated two generations of university students to loath their country. They have successfully made race, class and gender the defining characteristics of every person, who must be a designated member of a victim group or an oppressor. They give no credence to the value of the individual or to any individual’s character. MLK is rolling over in his grave.

All of those leftists coming out of the woodwork to support Joe Biden know only too well that he is an intellectual lightweight, “wrong on every foreign policy issue for forty years,” (Robert Gates), a mean-spirited bastard who delighted in destroying Robert Bork and humiliating the great Clarence Thomas. He is as corrupt a politician as there ever was, who absolutely is guilty and compromised by his efforts to enrich his ne’er-do-well son, his brother, sister and daughter. The thought of this man even becoming close to the presidency is abhorrent. Whatever his pseudo-supporters have in mind, it is not good for the American people; not one bit. We will soon learn what their plan is. Chances are it won’t be pretty and chances are the American people will not fall for it.

Image credit: White House archives // public domain