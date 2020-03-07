Lost in Space: Joe Biden decries the 'Bernie Brothers'

If there's any doubt Joe Biden is out of it, take a look at his latest gaffe decrying the Bernie bros, in this report from Politico:

In a brief phone address to donors, the Democratic presidential candidate warned of the potential for a nasty primary against Bernie Sanders. But then Biden riffed on the name for a hardline group of Sanders supporters: the “Bernie brothers.” It was a more polite, if not old-fashioned version of “Bernie bros,” the term often used to describe male Sanders supporters who aggressively go after opponents online. “What we can’t let happen is let this primary become a negative bloodbath," Biden told more than 100 donors gathered at a private residence in Bethesda. "I know I’m going to get a lot of suggestions on how to respond to what I suspect will be an increasingly negative campaign that the Bernie brothers will run. But we can’t tear this party apart and reelect Trump. We have to keep our eyes on the ball, in my view.”

Apparently, he thought these thugs, who go by the ghetto monicker 'bros' were somehow Sanders's problem siblings, or maybe some kind of 'brotherhood' same as the Masons or some trade unions.

Given the thugcraft of this bunch, Biden's ignorance is surprising. Who's going to tell him that 'bros' are a thing?.

It's always smart for a politician to employ the skill President Trump has been so masterly at -- recognizing an enemy. That Biden doesn't even know these people's name, and recites something archaic is a sure sign of someone out of touch, too old and incurious to know what's going on. You can bet the Bernie bros are reading all about this and plotting up something disgusting now. Old Joe is so out of it, he won't know what hit him. Meantime, he's a figure of fun:

Biden's still at it with the gaffes, by the way, having recently forgotten who the last president was, literally forgetting Barack Obama's name:

Which rather raises questions as to whether he's fit for the office he's running for.

Not only are the Twitter denizens jumping all over him for these gaffes and senior moments, at least one has set up a funny site - hat tip: Byron Hood - with a credible satire imitation of Biden making gaffes every time.

Biden just doesn't get it. He doesn't know where he is, he doesn't know who is enemies are and still doesn't have a clue.

That's some candidate the Democrats have got, a candidate from another planet.

