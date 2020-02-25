Liberals vs. the Good Samaritan

One attendee at a Trump rally fell ill the other day. The YouTube video is titled “DOCTOR IN THE HOUSE? President Trump DEMANDS Doc For MAGA Fan”

Three days after being posted on February 21, more than 174,000 people had viewed the video.

The kindness and respect that DJT shows to average citizens is part of what endears him to us.

And people respond to his kindness. This morning there were 1,778 replies and almost all of them praised the President for his caring. Many said he was the best president since George Washington, a bit of exaggeration I might ascribe to heat of the moment.

I had to sift through 158 posts before finding a hot take from a coldhearted liberal of bad disposition.

Kristie Satterwhite 22 hours ago OMG, he could pull a gun and shoot everybody on the front row and y’all “trumpets” would applaud and give an excuse for it, then say how great he is.

I guess Kristie is not a fan of the Good Samaritan. I wonder if she really thinks we would applaud a murder only she is wishing for.

I’m not so inclined, so I guess she is wrong. Liberals are always wrong when they try to guess what I’m thinking.

Nasty replies to other posts praising the President popped up much sooner.

One proud liberal calling himself KISS MY MONKEY AZZ replied thus, “S C I hope you’re not late for your call Ku Klux Klown meeting.”

Personally I would not be surprised if this particular liberal really had a monkey azz; it would probably have arrived at birth in tandem with his monkey brain.

These are the voices of modern-day liberalism; single-minded fools that cannot even stand to watch a modest act of decency shared between a crowd and the President.

I no longer recognize liberals as fellow travelers; there is a gulf between us as wide as that which separates Neanderthals and Homo-Sapiens. As Monkey Azz’s name suggests, liberals are shamelessly indecent and often behave in a subhuman manner; when angry they default to flinging poo at everyone else.

I suppose they are just giving us a piece of their mind.