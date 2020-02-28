Bernie to Biden: The Democrat candidate spectrum is a mess

Everything one needs to know about today's Democratic Party is revealed by the fact that Bernie Sanders is now their de facto leader.

Bernie's work experience in the private sector is very limited — union carpenter, freelance journalist, and filmmaker. He became a multi-millionaire (a class of people he claims to despise) through politics. Yet he claims he has the requisite experience to run (ruin?) the world's largest economy.

Despite being in Congress for 30 years, he's had only two bills he sponsored passed — one on veterans' policy and the other designating the Fair Haven, Vermont post office the "Matthew Lyon Post Office Building." He is basically a communist and early on had Castro and other communists as his heroes. He continued to praise Castro last Sunday on 60 Minutes.

Further, his positions on Israel should scare any of us who support a strong U.S.-Israel relationship. He wants to divert U.S. taxpayer funds from programs designed to jointly develop military technology and hardware with Israel and instead give that money to Hamas — a group dedicated to killing American and Israeli Jews and destroying Israel. Sanders has spent a lifetime supporting repressive socialist regimes around the world and will turn his back on Israel, the only true democracy in a very bad neighborhood.

That Sanders has designated Linda Sarsour as a surrogate for his campaign speaks volumes about his lack of concern with anti-Semitism.

For those establishment Democrats hoping Joe Biden will come in and save the day, I don't see it happening.

First, let's dispense with the notion that there are "moderate" Democrats running for president. All of them, Biden included, agree that illegal aliens should get free health care, and they all have proposed massive spending plans and tax increases.

Further, as to Biden, even when he was much younger, it was common knowledge in Washington that he is no mental giant. Seeing his obvious dementia now is just sad. A few examples: (1) A few days ago in South Carolina — "I'm here to ask you for your help; where I come from, you don't get far unless you ask. My name's Joe Biden: I'm a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate. Look me over." (2) In the debate Tuesday and on the campaign trail, he recounted a story of being arrested when he tried to visit Nelson Mandela along with then–U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young. Young has said he was not arrested with Biden, and Biden does not mention the account in his memoirs. (3) He frequently forgets which state he is in. (4) He has engaged in a number of angry confrontations with potential voters, challenging one to a wrestling match, and jokingly called another a "lying, dog-faced pony soldier."

Jill or one of his kids needs to have a hard talk with him and urge him to get out of the race before he embarrasses himself further.

What a sad state of affairs the Democratic primary has become.

Josh Kantrow is a cyber-security lawyer in Chicago.

Image: NBC News via YouTube.