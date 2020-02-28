Real socialists don't want fake socialist, real communist Bernie Sanders

Fake Democrat Bernie Sanders (a fake independent from Vermont who caucuses with whoever or whatever will have him) is also a fake socialist. Democrats in Florida have awakened to this basic understanding and are suing to keep him off the ballot there using this sensible and clear reasoning: "because he's not a member of the party."

The lawsuit, which was filed this week in Leon County, argues that Mr. Sanders of Vermont is an independent and thus ineligible for the March 17 primary. "Florida is a closed primary state, yet here we have someone who is an independent on the Democratic ballot," Karen Gievers, attorney for the two plaintiffs, told Politico for a report filed Tuesday. "You can't be an independent and be a member of the party."

Of course Sanders is no independent, either; he's a proud communist — go Cuba! go Venezuela! and of course yay USSR for honeymooning! which for him were nice places to visit but (alas! for us) he doesn't want to live there. Because the U.S. of A. — boo! — is the only place he could thrive, let alone survive.

While he self-labels, or identifies, to use a woke term, as a "Democratic Socialist," even the socialists — democratic or not — don't want him. According to an article in the Washington Free Beacon published four years ago, prior to his first attempt at winning the Democratic presidential nomination:

Bernie Sanders was asked to leave a hippie commune in 1971 for "sitting around and talking" about politics instead of working, according to a forthcoming book ... We Are As Gods by Kate Daloz[.]

Yes, that certainly sums up the current Democratic presidential frontrunner — even the socialists don't want him because even socialism demands work instead of climate change hot air theorizing. And he hasn't changed in the nearly 50 years since he first visited the commune, Myrtle Hill, in Vermont as a 30-year-old who had never collected a paycheck. (And you think today's Millennials are bad!)

Sanders spent his time at Myrtle Hill in "endless political discussion," according to Deloz. Sanders' idle chatter did not endear him with some of the commune's residents, who did the backbreaking labor of running the place. Daloz writes that one resident, Craig, "resented feeling like he had to pull others out of Bernie's orbit if any work was going to get accomplished that day." Sanders was eventually asked to leave. "When Bernie had stayed for Myrtle's allotted three days, Craig politely requested that he move on," Daloz writes.

Like other idealistic, unrealistic ventures of this kind, the commune itself eventually disintegrated and broke up as real life intruded and members more or less matured. More or less. Sanders, who never matured, never learned from reality, remained in Vermont where he continues to live off the labor of others with his talk — amazingly, with their permission. He was elected mayor of Burlington, then senator from Vermont.

And now, although he is not a Democrat, he is once again trying to win the Democratic nomination for president. Once again with their permission. It tells you a lot about the state of the Democratic Party. Even years ago, the kiddie socialists knew better.

Image: Phil Roeder via Flickr.