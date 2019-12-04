The most nauseating MSM Deep-State puff-piece interview you'll ever read

In an interview with Daily Beast contributor Molly Jong-Fast, the "lovely" Lisa Page insists she's not even close to being a criminal. Jong-Fast agrees. How dare the poor, abused woman be put through this "MAGA meat grinder" for merely exercising her First Amendment right to hate the president?

Page couldn't have chosen a better shoulder to cry on than Jong-Fast's. The daughter of sex-obsessed author Erica Jong and granddaughter of communist writer Howard Fast, she offers Page a safe space to break her silence — away from "orange man bad," away from invisible MAGA hat-wearing D.C. residents, and away from the DOJ officials who betrayed her. Page is no criminal, writes Jong-Fast; her private texts were "hijacked by Trump to fuel his deep state conspiracy."

Jong-Fast feels Page's pain. She should. The pair share the same entitlement elitist sentiments. Jong-Fast knows the horror of living on the same planet with the ordinary common ruck who seriously think the laws that apply to them also apply to the chosen elites.

When Jong-Fast moved into her $5-million apartment facing Central Park, one of her contemporaries asked, "Will you be a neighborhood shopper?" Jong-Fast replied, "I'm just not like that. I mean, I'm happy for those people. Quite frankly, they have to exist. It's important for the ecosystem; it's like plankton."

Page may not be on the same economic rung as Jong-Fast, but they both harbor an arrogant disdain for regular, everyday American "plankton." Page's complicity in trying to subvert the will of 63 million Trump voters while serving in her official capacity as legal counsel for the FBI epitomizes the depth of this disdain.

Aside from the writer's and subject's obvious shared hatred of President Trump, contradictions abound in the article/interview.

Jong-Fast touts Page as "one of an elite group selected for admission in the Department of Justice Honors Program in 2006" after graduating from law school. She was the only woman assigned to the Criminal Division. One can assume from this biographical information that Page had to know a thing or two about lawyering. Yet, when informed by the DOJ's Inspector General's Office that she was under investigation for political text messages, Page tells Jong-Fast:

I have no idea what they're talking about[.] ... I have no recollection. And initially they're very coy about it. They don't tell me much about it. I don't have the first clue what they're talking about. What I do know is that my text messages will reveal that I had previously had an affair. I'm overwhelmed by dread and embarrassment at the prospect that OIG investigators, Andy, and my colleagues, now know or could learn about this deeply personal secret.

What savvy FBI lawyer could not recollect or understand the gravity of writing political and personal texts while working as counsel to the FBI deputy director? Hiding behind the Democrat-controlled CIA, FBI, and DOJ, Page, like her smug cohorts, truly believed that her texts would never see the light of day. Trump would not win, and if he did, they "had an insurance policy."

Jong-Fast, the writer, doesn't care about the blatant absurdities in Page's childish protestations. She asks "the slightly crumbly around the edges lawyer" how she has been affected by President Trump's "sickening" tweets. Page tells her, "Honestly, his demeaning fake orgasm was really the straw that broke the camel's back[.] ... I decided to take my power back." But not until she blames nonexistent MAGA boogeymen for the mess she created.

According to Page, Trump-supporters have made her a paranoid basket case:

[O]therwise normal interactions take on a different meaning. Like, when somebody makes eye contact with me on the Metro, I kind of wince, wondering if it's because they recognize me, or are they just scanning the train like people do? It's immediately a question of friend or foe? Or if I'm walking down the street or shopping and there's somebody wearing Trump gear or a MAGA hat, I'll walk the other way or try to put some distance between us because I'm not looking for conflict.

Did Page consult Jussie Smollett for this contrived story? I haven't been to D.C. in a couple of months, but I'm pretty sure there weren't too many people walking around with Trump gear or MAGA hats.

At the end of the Daily Beast article, Jong-Fast shores up Page's fake, anxiety-ridden helplessness by orgiastically claiming, "Lisa Page will never be safe as long as Trump is President."

