Sharia and the Constitution

Not all who claim to follow sharia really do. But sharia calls for those who do not follow sharia to be murdered, mutilated, tortured, raped, enslaved, repressed, and terrorized.

American law prohibits almost all of what is authorized by sharia. There is no moral equivalence between sharia and Judeo-Christian morality. There is no place for sharia in America or in any society that strives to advance civilization.

Yet in America, criminally negligent officials violate American law by unlawfully permitting adherents to sharia to hold sworn office as congressional representatives, judges, police officials, and other public offices.

Law prohibits anyone to hold any sworn office who does not swear full allegiance to the Constitution, yet hordes of adherents to sharia are unlawfully permitted to hold sworn office, whose allegiance is to a set of laws diametrically opposed to the Constitution.

Allowing those who do not swear allegiance to the Constitution to hold sworn office is a path to national destruction. They strive to transform our society into one that is barbaric, genocidal, and perverse by normalizing the barbarism, violence, and perversion of sharia in America. They seek to transform American law to permit that which law now prohibits. They seek to indoctrinate schoolchildren to accept as right that which is insane. They make no secret of these objectives but have published them.

No one anywhere has a right to do what is authorized by sharia. No one has a right to practice sharia.

America must absolutely reject every adherent to sharia. America must refuse to permit them to hold any sworn office, and to punish criminally negligent officials who violate the law by permitting any to hold office who do not fully support and defend the Constitution.