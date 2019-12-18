Maybe Warren read about the UK elections

Some are warning Democrats about the UK elections or going too far to the left.

Then we hear this from Senator Warren:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been using new, notable language at her town halls to describe the transition into "Medicare for All" -- saying, under her plan, it would be a voter's "choice" to opt in. While the language is already a part of her transition proposal, it's a notable rhetorical shift on Warren's part after her moderate Democratic rivals -- namely South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg -- have criticized her plan that would eventually eliminate private health insurance. For the last two weeks, Warren has described the transition into her Medicare For All plan as a "choice" for Americans to try it. A new Fox News Poll released Sunday showed that support for government-run healthcare has dropped by double-digits among Democrats since October. At her town halls, Warren frequently fields questions from voters who tell her they've heard worries from friends or family about giving up their current private insurance.

Well, the lady is talking "choice" and it's not about abortion.

Time will tell whether talking choice will persuade voters.

As for the "Corbyn" effect on Democrats, my guess is that it's too late for that. The party has gone too far to the left to get back on the middle lane.

It may take an electoral wipeout, like that which occurred in the UK, for the Democrats to clean house and get back to reality.

